US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
PANews2025/07/30 22:52
BlackRock ETHA has increased its holdings by 1.25 million ETH this month, bringing its total holdings to over 3 million.

BlackRock ETHA has increased its holdings by 1.25 million ETH this month, bringing its total holdings to over 3 million.

According to PANews on July 30, according to Lookonchain monitoring, BlackRock ETHA has accumulated 1.25 million ETH since July 1, worth approximately US$4.73 billion. Its total holdings have now exceeded
PANews2025/07/30 22:46
New Channel for On-chain Income: How Can XRP Users Hedge Risks Through DOT Miners?

New Channel for On-chain Income: How Can XRP Users Hedge Risks Through DOT Miners?

In the context of recent overall market turmoil, XRP’s price performance has fluctuated, and short-term trading risks have continued to rise. But in this volatile environment, a group of users have found a new “stable outlet” – participating in DOT Miners’ cloud computing power contracts through on-chain protocols to achieve automatic settlement of daily income. Some users’ daily income is as high as $8,700 (USD), gradually building another form of “passive income model”. As a cloud computing service platform headquartered in the UK, DOT Miners has gradually attracted attention in the community after officially launching exclusive channels for XRP and DOGE . Its core advantages are: no mining machines, zero technical threshold, and direct investment in currencies that can obtain on-chain income. This model is very attractive to ordinary coin holders, especially those who do not want to trade frequently and hope that their assets will not be idle. “Although XRP fluctuates greatly, the income displayed in the background every day is very stable, which is really reassuring,” a user wrote in the community. “I always wanted to catch the increase before, but now I just want to catch the certainty.” Why Does DOT Miners Attract XRP Users? The reason why DOT Miners quickly became popular among XRP users is not just because of the “high return”, but more importantly, it provides an automatic settlement mechanism based on on-chain calculations that is independent of the rise and fall of the currency price. Even if the market is in a volatile or sideways phase, the returns are still released steadily every day, which allows investment behavior to shift from high-risk speculation to stable asset allocation. At present, DOT Miners supports recharge participation in mainstream currencies, including XRP, DOGE, USDT, BTC, etc. Users can choose cloud contracts with different cycles and different return ratios according to their own financial situation. In high-level contracts, some users have achieved daily on-chain returns of up to $8,700, attracting many “old players” in the crypto circle to switch to this more stable strategy. Three steps to start passive income: Register an account: Complete registration within a few seconds, and new users can receive a $15 trial credit and can start the contract experience without recharging. Choose an income plan: A variety of cycles and amounts are available, and income is linked to investment, which can flexibly match different financial conditions. Enjoy daily settlement: The system automatically distributes income every day, and users can log in to the backend to check at any time; the contract automatically returns the principal when it expires, and there is no need for manual redemption. Why Choose DOT Miners? Compliance background: Headquartered in the UK, subject to local financial supervision; contract information is transparent and traceable; Easy to operate: No need to buy a machine or wire, even novice users can participate with one click; Green energy drive: Nordic and African data centers, 100% renewable energy; Multi-currency support: USDT, XRP, BTC, ETH, BNB, and other mainstream currencies can participate; Strong industry endorsement: Bitmain provides strategic and technical support, and the supply chain is stable; Multiple security mechanisms: The platform adopts Cloudflare, EV SSL, dual authentication, and other mechanisms to fully protect the security of user assets. In Addition to Income, There is Also a “Social Asset Network” Growing The platform not only encourages individual participation but also designs a promotion rebate mechanism . Every time you invite a friend to successfully register and participate in the contract, you can get a lifetime rebate of 4.5% of the other party’s investment amount. The rebate is credited in real time, with no limit on the number of people, and you can gradually build your own “digital income network”. About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a cloud mining platform focusing on blockchain computing power infrastructure, dedicated to providing compliant and secure cloud computing power contract services to global users. The platform now covers more than 100 countries and regions, and has served more than 5 million users in total. With the technical investment of industry giants such as Bitmain , DOT Miners not only adheres to transparent compliance and strict risk control, but also continues to promote digital inclusion and financial education projects worldwide to help more people reach the blockchain world and the future of digital assets.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 22:45
@crypto account on Telegram received a $25 million acquisition offer, and the price soared 70 times in two years

@crypto account on Telegram received a $25 million acquisition offer, and the price soared 70 times in two years

According to CoinDesk, a Telegram user who purchased the @crypto username for $350,000 in 2023 has now received a $25 million offer to acquire the account, highlighting the surge in
PANews2025/07/30 22:23
Polygon Labs: The blockchain explorer is updating data, and the chain itself is not down.

Polygon Labs: The blockchain explorer is updating data, and the chain itself is not down.

According to PANews on July 30, Polygon Labs staff stated in a Discord thread that Polygonscan is updating data, and the chain itself is not down; only some RPC service
PANews2025/07/30 22:20
Revolutionizing Crypto Mining: XRP Mining Empowers Global Users with Smartphone-Based Cloud Mining

Revolutionizing Crypto Mining: XRP Mining Empowers Global Users with Smartphone-Based Cloud Mining

XRP Mining has launched an innovative cloud mining app that redefines how everyday users engage with cryptocurrency. Designed for simplicity, security, and accessibility, the platform eliminates the high technical and financial barriers that once limited mining to tech-savvy or affluent individuals. Now, anyone with a smartphone can tap into the power of crypto mining – no hardware, no complexity, just passive income at your fingertips. As digital finance transforms economies worldwide, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin , Ethereum , Dogecoin , and XRP have become household names. However, crypto mining remains out of reach for most people, often requiring costly ASIC hardware, high electricity consumption, and technical expertise. XRP Mining is changing that. By eliminating the need for expensive equipment or advanced skills, it opens the door for anyone to participate in crypto mining—securely, affordably, and effortlessly. What Makes XRP Mining Stand Out in the Cloud Mining Industry? Cloud mining is already a game-changer, offering users the ability to rent mining power from professional data centers instead of maintaining their own expensive hardware. But XRP Mining takes it a step further, delivering this experience through an intuitive, mobile-first platform that anyone can use, no technical background required. With the XRP Mining app, users can begin earning cryptocurrency within minutes of signing up. No complex setups. No overheating GPUs. No maintenance headaches. All mining operations are handled by high-performance, renewable-energy-powered data centers—ensuring your earnings are not only seamless but also sustainable. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining XRP Mining is redefining the future of crypto mining with its fully cloud-based platform engineered for sustainability, simplicity, and scale. Powered by renewable energy, the platform enables users to passively earn from the most profitable cryptocurrencies without any hardware, technical setup, or manual oversight. Key Features: 100% Automated Cloud Mining: Activate a contract, and the system does the rest – no configuration or technical expertise needed. Multi-Crypto Earnings: Receive payouts in a wide range of top cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure: All mining operations run on clean, renewable energy, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing efficiency. Bank-Grade Security: Enterprise-level protection through integrations with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, safeguarding user accounts and data. Global Availability : Accessible in 150+ countries, backed by 24/7 multilingual support, ensuring a seamless experience for users worldwide. Getting Started with XRP Mining 1. Easy Registration Sign-up takes under 60 seconds. Visit https://xrpmining.com , register with your email, and immediately receive a $15 sign-up bonus. Daily login rewards of $0.60 are also available – no deposit required to test the platform. 2. Choose a Contract Explore a wide range of mining contracts priced in USD. Our system automatically converts funds into crypto using real-time rates. Select the plan that fits your budget and investment horizon – whether you’re starting small or going big. 3. Collect Daily Profits Mining begins instantly once your contract is activated. Your earnings are deposited into your wallet dashboard daily. When your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw in your preferred cryptocurrency or reinvest to boost your long-term returns. Crypto-to-USD Conversion for Stability All contracts are priced in USD. When you deposit crypto – including BTC , ETH , XRP , USDT (ERC20/TRC20) , DOGE , LTC , BCH , SOL – it’s instantly converted to USD to lock in your investment value. Withdrawals are converted back into your chosen crypto, reducing the risk of market volatility. Why Millions Trust XRP Mining In uncertain times, reliable income sources matter more than ever. That’s why XRP Mining stands out. Its platform combines strong security, a proven business model, and environmental responsibility. XRP Mining makes earning digital assets simple, secure, and accessible. Anyone, anywhere, can start building passive income without technical headaches or large investments. Ready to Start Mining XRP with Your Phone? The prime opportunity to enter the crypto mining space has arrived! Regardless of whether you’re looking to add extra income, diversify your portfolio, or simply join the digital economy, XRP Mining gives you everything needed to succeed! Join millions already benefiting from this secure, innovative, and eco-friendly platform. Your future in crypto starts today.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 22:02
Trump signs landmark crypto bills into law, setting new rules for digital currency

Trump signs landmark crypto bills into law, setting new rules for digital currency

President Trump has signed the GENIUS Act and two other major crypto bills into law, marking a turning point for U.S. digital asset regulation. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/30 22:00
Polygon network suspected to be down

Polygon network suspected to be down

PANews reported on July 30th that according to blockchain browser data, the Polygon network appears to be down, with its latest block produced one hour ago.
PANews2025/07/30 21:57
[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

Ethereum marks a historic milestone this week: its 10-year anniversary. Since its genesis block in July 2015, Ethereum has evolved from a novel smart contract platform into the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, DAOs, and a new generation of internet infrastructure. Over the past decade, it has redefined how value moves online—supporting permissionless innovation, open finance, and a global developer community pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on-chain. As Ethereum enters its second decade, the conversation is no longer just about technology—it’s about economic infrastructure, cultural shifts, and resilience. From proof-of-work to proof-of-stake , from early ICO mania to scalable Layer 2s, Ethereum’s journey has been anything but linear, yet its impact has been undeniable. Ten Years: Hackerspace to Infrastructure Developer Lefteris Karapetsas reflects on Ethereum’s 10-year anniversary with a powerful throwback to July 30, 2015—when a small team of hackers in Berlin launched what would become one of the most transformative technologies of the decade. As he looks ahead to the next 10, 25, and even 100 years, he challenges the next generation to shape Ethereum’s future: “What will you build?” It was this day 10 years ago, 30th of July 2015, that we changed the world forever. We were a small team of hackers in an office in Kreuzberg in Berlin and we had just launched the @ethereum network. The rest is history. Looking back at the last 10 years, I am excited about… pic.twitter.com/bXHJEgmi2u — Lefteris Karapetsas (@LefterisJP) July 30, 2025 Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) celebrates Ethereum’s 10th birthday with a nostalgic nod to the early days, sharing throwback photos from a decade ago. His post captures the unwavering dedication of early contributors who’ve been “all in” since the network’s launch in 2015. Happy 10th birthday @ethereum Here’s pics from 10 years ago. Been all in since the beginning and have no plans to leave anytime soon. $ETH https://t.co/2WvqrOolDs pic.twitter.com/e8aCVCBZRv — Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) July 30, 2025 CryptoNews will be covering the official “Ten Years of Ethereum” livestream—an event that reflects on Ethereum’s past and looks boldly toward its future. The lineup features Ethereum’s creator Vitalik Buterin, Tim Beiko, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum Foundation executive directors Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-wei Wang. Tune in and join the global Ethereum community as we reflect, celebrate, and chart the next ten years of decentralized innovation.
CryptoNews2025/07/30 21:45
Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

PANews reported on July 30th that Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by the API issue, according to market sources. Previously, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that an
PANews2025/07/30 21:43

