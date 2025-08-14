Burza MEXC
Crypto Market Observation in July: Poised to Ride the Wave
Metrics Ventures' July Market Observation: A Guide to Crypto Market Secondary Funds 1/ Following the view we have held since May, the continued return of market bias has driven the
PANews
2025/08/14 21:00
XRP Hits $3.40, SIX MINING Helps You Earn Passive Income
After finding strong support in the $2.85–$2.95 range, XRP quickly reclaimed its 9-day moving average and is approaching key resistance at $3.33–$3.40. A successful breakout would open up potential for targets at $3.50 or even $3.55–$3.60. With this upward momentum, investors may consider investing in crypto assets through the SIX MINING cloud mining platform, leveraging the dual advantages of stable hashrate and potential price appreciation to capitalize on passive value growth during this bull market. Why Choose SIX MINING Instant mining access through flexible contracts: Users can choose from a variety of mining contract packages that provide a fixed daily income based on their investment preferences. Low-cost mining: No need to purchase or maintain mining equipment; SIX MINING takes care of all operating expenses. Mobile monitoring, globally accessible: Investors can mine Bitcoin from anywhere in the world using only their smartphone. The SIX MINING app provides real-time income tracking. Encrypted system protection: All user data is protected by SSL encryption, and our dedicated servers are protected from DDoS attacks. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies: Users can settle profits in BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and BCH. How to Join The SIX MINING Contract Program? Register as a SIX MINING user; Choose a contract plan that suits you for investment; Wait for the mining plan to expire and withdraw your personal earnings. For contract plans, please refer to the SIX MINING contract page . Mining Mobile Application? Friendly app with a simple registration process; Easy-to-navigate interface suitable for beginners; Easily access and manage accounts anytime, anywhere; Wide accessibility with Android and iOS options. Summarize In summary, XRP has stabilized at key support levels and continues to push upward toward resistance, potentially leading to a near-term breakout. For investors seeking to maximize returns during price increases, SIX MINING offers a low-entry cloud mining solution, allowing you to enjoy price appreciation while also benefiting from increased computing power, potentially resulting in double profits.
CryptoNews
2025/08/14 21:00
U.S. PPI growth hits highest level in three years in July
PANews reported on August 14th that U.S. producer price inflation (PPI) growth reached its highest level in three years in July, driven by soaring service costs. The Bureau of Labor
PANews
2025/08/14 20:58
Spectrum: A global RPC provider powering the multichain web3
Spectrum is redefining blockchain performance with its global bare-metal RPC infrastructure, powering over 1 billion daily calls. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/14 20:42
US PPI beat expectations
PANews reported on August 14 that the U.S. PPI annual rate was 3.3% in July, significantly exceeding market expectations of 2.5% and reaching its highest level since February. The U.S.
PANews
2025/08/14 20:34
Bessant: (Cryptocurrency reserves) will not be purchased, will use confiscated assets
PANews reported on August 14 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant said: (Regarding cryptocurrency reserves) no purchases will be made, and confiscated assets will be used.
PANews
2025/08/14 20:32
Ether ETFs Land Second-Biggest Inflow Ever With $729 Million Entry
Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted their second-highest single-day inflow ever at $729.14 million, while bitcoin ETFs notched a sixth consecutive day of gains with $86.91 million in net inflows. Both markets saw record trading volumes and fresh all-time highs in net assets. Ether ETFs Shatter Records Again With $729 Million Inflow As Bitcoin ETFs Mark […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 20:30
Data: ARKK's weekly inflow of $5.5 billion ranks first among similar funds
PANews reported on August 14th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas tweeted that ARKK saw $5.518 billion in inflows in a single week, topping its peer group. Year-to-date inflows reached
PANews
2025/08/14 20:27
US Treasury Secretary Benson: We are unlikely to reassess US gold reserves
PANews reported on August 14th that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson & Melson stated that it is unlikely that the U.S. will reassess its gold reserve holdings. The U.S. government will
PANews
2025/08/14 20:21
Chainlink starts the value capture flywheel, or becomes the hidden winner of the on-chain economy?
Original article: Miles Deutscher , Crypto KOL Compiled by Yuliya, PANews As RWA tokenization and institutional adoption become the core narratives of this bull market, Chainlink, as a critical infrastructure
PANews
2025/08/14 20:12
