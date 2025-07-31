Burza MEXC
Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products
Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations
PANews
2025/07/31 14:25
Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital
According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
PANews
2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye
PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
PANews
2025/07/31 14:02
Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation
PANews reported on July 31st that the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) and the National Digital Asset Commission of El Salvador (CNAD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at
PANews
2025/07/31 13:54
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others
PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
PANews
2025/07/31 13:43
Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days
According to PANews on July 31, Deflama data showed that Ethena's total locked value (TVL) surged 50% over the past 30 days, breaking a record high of $8.5 billion, setting
PANews
2025/07/31 13:37
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale
PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
PANews
2025/07/31 13:26
The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers
PANews
2025/07/31 13:03
From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?
Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
PANews
2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
PANews
2025/07/31 12:56
