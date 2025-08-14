Burza MEXC
Ethereum validator withdrawal queue exceeds $3.1 billion, with staking withdrawals accelerating
PANews reported on August 14th that The Block reported that the Ethereum validator exit queue has risen to approximately 671,900 ETH, worth approximately $3.1 billion, with a significant increase in
ETH
$4,487.18
-2.60%
BLOCK
$0.17
-6.59%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:41
Coinbase now supports New York users sending and receiving USDC on the Base Chain
PANews reported on August 14 that Coinbase now supports New York users to send and receive USDC on the Base chain. The function has been launched on the official website
USDC
$0.9993
+0.02%
SEND
$0.5438
+1.20%
NOW
$0.00718
+3.30%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:38
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened lower, with Canaan Inc. falling 7.7%.
PANews reported on August 14th that the three major U.S. stock indexes opened lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%, the S&P 500 down 0.27%, and the Nasdaq
U
$0.02656
-0.52%
MAJOR
$0.16264
-2.66%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:36
In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was about 550 million US dollars, and the ETH liquidation was 180 million US dollars.
PANews reported on August 14 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$549 million, of which short positions were liquidated
ETH
$4,487.18
-2.60%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:34
Bessant: I am not urging the Fed to cut interest rates, I am just citing the model results
PANews reported on August 14 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he was not asking the Federal Reserve to make a series of interest rate cuts, but only pointed out
U
$0.02656
-0.52%
NOT
$0.001928
+0.31%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:23
DeAgentAI receives strategic funding from Momentum
PANews reported on August 14th that DeAgentAI, a decentralized AI infrastructure project, announced the completion of a new round of strategic financing from Momentum, a leading DEX in the Sui
SUI
$3.7496
-0.83%
AI
$0.1235
-0.16%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:17
AguilaTrades' cumulative losses on Hyperliquid reach $37.5 million
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Yu Jin, AguilaTrades used the remaining funds after liquidation to open multiple positions on the Hyperliquid platform. After being liquidated again recently,
OPEN
$0.000000093
-4.12%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:17
USDC Treasury mints 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on August 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury minted 100 million new USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$99,962,600.
USDC
$0.9993
+0.02%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:16
Unichain launches 200-millisecond subblocks to boost DeFi transaction speeds
PANews reported on August 14 that the Unichain platform has officially launched a 200- millisecond sub-block, running Flashblocks based on a trusted execution environment ( TEE ) to achieve faster
DEFI
$0.001734
-5.81%
BLOCK
$0.17
-6.59%
PANews
2025/08/14 21:09
MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy
PANews reported on August 14th that MicroStrategy has changed its legal name to Strategy Inc. , effective August 11th , according to Strategy's official website. The company's Nasdaq trading symbols
PANews
2025/08/14 21:07
