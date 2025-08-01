2025-08-16 Saturday

Tether Shocks Wall Street With $127B in Treasuries – What’s the Catch?

Stablecoin giant Tether has released its Q2 2025 attestation, revealing $127 billion in holdings of U.S. Treasuries and a net profit of $4.9 billion for the quarter. The report , completed by global accounting firm BDO, confirms the company’s asset backing for its USDT stablecoin and shows continued momentum in Tether’s global expansion. As of June 30, the total value of Tether’s assets reached over $162 billion, with liabilities tied to issued tokens sitting just above $157 billion. That means the company’s assets continue to exceed its liabilities, reinforcing its solvency. Tether Now Among Top 20 Holders of U.S. Treasuries With $127B Exposure Tether’s exposure to U.S. Treasuries, $105.5 billion in direct holdings and $21.3 billion in indirect holdings, puts it ahead of several countries, including Germany, in total U.S. debt ownership. That amount has grown by $8 billion since the previous quarter, placing Tether among the top 20 holders of U.S. Treasury securities globally. Tether Issues $20B in USD₮ YTD, Becomes One of Largest U.S. Debt Holders with $127B in Treasuries, Net Profit ~$4.9B in Q2 2025 Attestation Report Read more: https://t.co/0sJW8MiSoO — Tether (@Tether_to) July 31, 2025 Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino commented on the findings, saying, “Q2 2025 affirms what markets have been telling us all year: trust in Tether is accelerating. With over $127 billion in U.S. Treasury exposure, robust bitcoin and gold reserves, and over $20 billion in new USD₮ issued, we’re not just keeping pace with global demand, we’re shaping it.” USDT’s circulating supply reached over $157 billion by the end of June, up by $20 billion since the start of the year. According to Tether, $13.4 billion of that was issued in Q2 alone, indicating growing demand across both emerging markets and digital finance platforms. Beyond profits and supply growth, Tether’s report shows that the company’s shareholder equity remains steady at around $5.47 billion. This reserve buffer is meant to shield the company from shocks and ensure long-term operational strength. Of the $4.9 billion Q2 profit, $3.1 billion came from recurring operations. The rest came from gains in Tether’s bitcoin and gold holdings. Gregory Cowles, Chief Strategy Officer of Intellistake.ai, noted while speaking to CryptoNews that “when a stablecoin issuer starts to rival sovereign holders of debt, it shifts the conversation entirely. And with $4.9 billion in profit this quarter, most of it recurring, we’re seeing a model that isn’t just surviving—it’s thriving and operating at scale, showing real financial strength.” Source: Paolo Ardoino In total, Tether has made $5.7 billion in profit during the first half of 2025. The company says it’s using this cash to fund long-term projects. That includes investments in technology platforms, data infrastructure, and media tools, such as the Rumble Wallet and XXI Capital. The report also shows that nearly $4 billion of those investments have gone toward initiatives within the United States. Tether says it’s reinvesting more into foundational infrastructure than it ever has before. Tether’s financial positioning comes as stablecoins draw closer attention from regulators. The U.S. has proposed several bills that would formalize the legal framework for digital dollars. In this context, Tether is pitching itself as a working example of a private sector solution that meets public objectives. “USD₮ is helping billions access the stability of the U.S. dollar,” Ardoino said. “That mission has never been more urgent or more relevant.” Connor Howe, CEO of Enso—a DeFi platform designed to be a DeFi-native liquidity layer—told CryptoNews, “Tether has positioned itself as one of the largest, if not the largest, influences of crypto adoption throughout the world. Netting $4.9b+ is great and shows how much of an impact Tether has had throughout the industry. Recently, their investment portfolios were released, further showing their ability to think out of the box compared to traditional crypto VCs; they enter new market segments to bring crypto adoption, like agriculture.” Tether Expands Gold Reserves, Eyes U.S. Market Amid Stablecoin Growth Stablecoins saw rapid growth in the first half of 2025, with total supply climbing from $204 billion to $252 billion, according to a report by CertiK . Monthly settlement volumes reached $1.39 trillion, driven largely by Tether’s USDT, which now commands over 62% of the stablecoin market. Ardoino revealed that the company has amassed around $8 billion in gold reserves , stored in a private vault in Switzerland. “We have our own vault. I believe it’s the most secure vault in the world,” Ardoino told Bloomberg, declining to disclose its exact location. 🏦 Tether owns the vast majority of about 80 tons of gold stockpile, worth around $8 billion, stored in a private vault in Switzerland. #Tether #GoldReserves #USDT https://t.co/uqizAQWeZS — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 9, 2025 Ardoino framed the gold holdings as a hedge against potential fiat instability, citing growing concerns over U.S. debt. “If people start to get concerned about the potential increase of the debt of the U.S., they might look at alternatives,” he said. Tether is also preparing for a return to the U.S. market following the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump. The legislation introduces new federal oversight for stablecoin issuers, including a ban on interest-bearing tokens and stricter reserve disclosure requirements. 🚀 USDT issuer @Tether_to is gearing up for a US comeback, spurred by Trump’s new stablecoin law and a friendlier regulatory climate. #Tether #Stablecoins https://t.co/rfNQsNcp7A — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 24, 2025 “We are well in progress of establishing our U.S. domestic strategy,” Ardoino said, noting a focus on institutional payments and interbank settlements.
SEC Launches ‘Project Crypto’ Initiative to Make America the ‘Crypto Capital of the World’

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of “ Project Crypto ” on July 31, a comprehensive initiative designed to modernize securities regulations and allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain. The announcement came during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, where Atkins outlined plans to bring crypto asset distributions back to America and establish regulatory frameworks for digital asset trading. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 SEC launches 'Project Crypto' to help make America the “crypto capital of the world.” pic.twitter.com/if6lHudlTt — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 31, 2025 The initiative follows the release of a 166-page White House report titled “ Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology ,” which categorizes cryptocurrency as “ next-generation technology ” alongside railroads and the internet. The document condemns the Biden administration’s regulatory approach as creating a “hostile environment” for crypto businesses and calls for reversing policies that drove fintech firms offshore. Framework Targets Onshoring Crypto Businesses Through Clear Guidelines Project Crypto seeks to establish clear rules for crypto asset distributions, custody, and trading through public notice and comment procedures. Atkins directed Commission staff to draft regulations addressing the confusion surrounding the Howey test, which has led entrepreneurs to treat all crypto assets as securities prophylactically. The SEC plans to develop guidelines helping market participants categorize crypto assets as digital collectibles, digital commodities, or stablecoins based on economic realities. Atkins also emphasized that being deemed a security should not carry stigma, noting that many issuers prefer the flexibility securities laws afford for product design and investor protections. The initiative includes purpose-fit disclosures, exemptions, and safe harbors for initial coin offerings, airdrops, and network rewards. Atkins stated that the goal is to ensure issuers include Americans in distributions rather than excluding them to avoid legal complexity. Source: Paul Atkins on X The SEC will also address tokenized securities requests from Wall Street firms and Silicon Valley unicorns seeking to distribute tokenized stocks, bonds, and partnership interests within the United States. Atkins reported that firms are “lined up at our doors” requesting tokenization capabilities previously available only offshore. Super-App Vision Facilitates Integrated Trading Platforms The SEC plans to allow securities intermediaries to offer comprehensive services under a single license through “super-app” functionality. Broker-dealers with alternative trading systems could offer trading in non-security crypto assets alongside crypto asset securities, traditional securities, and services like staking and lending without requiring multiple federal or state licenses. Atkins directed staff to develop frameworks allowing non-security crypto assets and crypto asset securities to trade side-by-side on SEC-regulated platforms. The Commission will evaluate its authority to permit non-security crypto assets subject to investment contracts to trade on unregistered venues. The approach allows state-licensed crypto platforms not registered with the SEC to list certain crypto assets while allowing CFTC-regulated platforms to offer products with margin capabilities. As a result, the approach eliminates the need for additional Congressional authority while unlocking greater asset liquidity. Project Crypto also addresses outdated custody requirements that limited custodial service provider options. The SEC plans to modernize custody rules for registered intermediaries, moving away from the previous administration’s “special-purpose broker-dealer” framework and SAB 121 guidance . 🏦Vanessa A. Countryman, Secretary of the SEC, confirmed that SAB 122 has officially replaced SAB 121 in the regulatory framework. #SAB121 #CryptoAccounting #USSEC https://t.co/feyCzuakYH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 24, 2025 Innovation Exemption Speeds Market Entry for New Business Models The SEC is considering an innovation exemption that would allow registrants and non-registrants to quickly enter markets with new business models that don’t fit existing regulations, for which a similar standard was released for ETFs earlier today. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Innovators could comply with principles-based conditions, achieving core securities law policy goals rather than burdensome prescriptive requirements. Proposed conditions include periodic Commission reporting, whitelisting functionality, and restrictions on tokenized securities not adhering to compliant token standards like ERC3643. Atkins also emphasized commercial viability as the “true north” for evaluating various models. Additionally, the initiative coincides with growing corporate adoption. A Deloitte survey found 23% of North American CFOs expect their treasury departments to use cryptocurrency within two years, rising to nearly 40% among firms with $10 billion or more in revenue. 💰 Deloitte reports CFOs eye crypto treasury adoption, with governance, regulation, and workforce readiness emerging as next-phase priorities. #deloitte #treasury https://t.co/boA1QnYOwm — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Forty-three percent cited price volatility as their top concern, followed by accounting complexity and regulatory uncertainty. The White House report also confirms plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve administered by the Treasury, though it admits the reserve is not yet operational. The document calls for Congress to affirm people’s rights to self-custody digital assets and engage in peer-to-peer transactions without financial intermediaries. Despite these positive regulatory announcements, Bitcoin is still trading relatively flat, slightly above $118,000, with Ethereum gaining modestly above $3,760.
SEC crypto ETFs ruling brings structural fix, not retail shakeup: Analysts

Bitwise is the first to act on the SEC’s rule change, though analysts say it’s a backend fix, not a retail breakthrough.
Sequans and other Bitcoin treasury companies saw their stocks plummet this July. What does this signal mean?

Swan-promoted Sequans and several other Bitcoin treasury companies went through a rough period in July. After peaking on Jul. 14, 2025, Sequans’ stock price dropped by around 75%. Several treasury companies saw even harsher drops. What does this signal mean?…
Altcoin Season Flickers as Cardano, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin Command $1.7B Daily Volume

The crypto market enters August 2025 with traders debating whether a muted altcoin season is underway. While the Altcoin Season Index sits below 40, suggesting Bitcoin dominance remains strong, selective altcoins are showing renewed traction. Three tokens stand out in this cycle: Cardano, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin. Each reflects a different strand of the current rotation, blending utility, speculation, and liquidity in a cautious market. Cardano Price Holds Amid Ecosystem Growth Cardano is currently trading at $0.77 , giving ADA a market cap of about $27 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily trading volume remains above $1.1 billion, showing that liquidity is intact despite the broader altseason index indicating only limited participation. Cardano’s ecosystem is a key driver. Hydra Layer‑2 scaling is live, and the Mithril fast‑sync protocol continues to roll out, designed to reduce node sync times. Governance through the Voltaire upgrade is also progressing, offering ADA holders more influence over treasury allocation. Stablecoin activity has also helped sustain interest. Both Djed and USDA remain active on Cardano, expanding liquidity for DeFi applications. DeFiLlama reports a total value locked of nearly $470 million, marking steady growth through July. Social traction reinforces the picture. LunarCrush data shows steady mentions through July, reflecting renewed retail engagement. These factors together have kept ADA resilient in an otherwise selective altcoin season. Dogwifhat Price Reflects Altcoin Season Dogwifhat’s price sits at roughly $0.96, giving the token a market cap of nearly $964 million. Trading volume has held above $320 million over the past 24 hours, based on CoinMarketCap. For a meme coin launched only in 2023, those figures show persistent speculative activity. Dogwifhat Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) Dogwifhat thrives on its role in meme trading cycles. Whale wallets remain active, and their presence across Solana‑based exchanges ensures strong liquidity. While the token has no utility functions beyond trading, its ability to sustain volume and engagement shows its position as a meme‑driven liquidity hub. Traders note that meme assets often gain visibility during altseason rotations, even when the broader market remains cautious. Dogwifhat fits this pattern, attracting attention in a muted environment while contributing to the idea that altcoin season may be forming at the margins. Fartcoin Price Gains on Liquidity Momentum Fartcoin’s price is around $1.05 , supported by a $1.05 billion market cap and $280 million in 24‑hour volume. Fartcoin entered the market as a parody token but has since built consistent liquidity across decentralized exchanges. Its verified contract and strong daily turnover differentiate it from short‑lived meme projects. Weekly performance has also shown steady inflows, supported by active Telegram communities and mentions on LunarCrush. Though lacking functional use cases, its ability to draw liquidity has made it part of altseason conversations, especially among traders seeking high‑beta opportunities when Bitcoin dominance weakens. Altseason Remains Uneven The Altcoin Season Index remains below the threshold of 75 that defines a broad altcoin season. At around 38, the current reading points to selective rotation rather than widespread participation. Bitcoin dominance, above 60% per TradingView’s BTC.D chart, reinforces that most capital remains concentrated in BTC. Bitcoin Dominance (Source: TradingView) Yet the persistence of activity in ADA, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin suggests that even in a shallow altseason, traders are finding ways to express risk appetite. Cardano represents a long‑standing utility‑driven play, while Dogwifhat and Fartcoin show the meme and liquidity side of speculative markets. If ETF inflows and network upgrades continue to support capital allocation, the current altcoin season could deepen into Q3 and Q4. For now, attention is selective. Tokens like ADA, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin remain in rotation, showing how narrative, liquidity, and engagement define momentum even when broader altseason signs stay muted.
SEC launches Project Crypto to bring America’s markets on-chain

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the launch of “Project Crypto,” with SEC Chair Paul Atkins saying the initiative will help achieve President Donald Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world. SEC announced the…
Profit-Taking Peaks Again – Is the Next Crypto Rally About to Begin?

Bitcoin has just completed its third major wave of profit-taking in the ongoing 2023–2025 bull cycle, according to the latest report by CryptoQuant . Bitcoin just saw its third major profit-taking wave of this bull run. Realized profits spiked to $6–8B in late July, on par with March and Dec 2024 peaks. It was new whales who led the selling above $120K. pic.twitter.com/Q4FQkLXcin — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) July 31, 2025 While each wave has marked a cooling-off period for prices, the pattern also suggests the potential for another upward breakout once the market consolidates and recalibrates. On-chain data, investor behavior, and exchange flows all point to a classic “profit, pause, push” sequence now underway. ETF Launches, Trump Rally, Whale Exit: The Three Waves The first profit-taking wave hit in March 2024, triggered by the approval of U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs. The hype around this milestone drove prices toward $70,000, prompting early holders to lock in gains. A second wave followed from December 2024 to February 2025, as Bitcoin rallied beyond $100,000 after Donald Trump’s re-election victory, again triggering widespread selling. The third and most recent wave arrived in late July 2025, when Bitcoin surged past $120,000. This wave was punctuated by the sale of 80,000 BTC by an OG whale on July 25—a clear indicator of profit realization at the top. In each case, the market experienced temporary cooling, with consolidation phases lasting between two and four months before resuming the broader uptrend, reports CryptoQuant. On-Chain Metrics Confirm Another Peak CryptoQuant data shows that realized profits among Bitcoin holders spiked to $6–8 billion in late July, levels comparable to the previous waves. The majority of selling came from “new whales”—investors who accumulated BTC in the last 155 days—who cashed out as prices hit new highs. The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) for short-term holders climbed above 1.05, indicating that coins were being sold at a 5% profit. Long-term holders showed SOPR spikes representing nearly 4x returns. These indicators closely mirror patterns observed during previous high-profit periods. Capital Rotation and Exchange Flows Indicate Risk-Off Shift Profit-taking wasn’t limited to Bitcoin. Whales holding USDT, USDC, and WBTC on Ethereum also realized sizable gains, with some days in July seeing $40 million in profits across stablecoins. Meanwhile, exchange inflow data confirmed that more BTC—as much as 70,000 coins in a single day—was moved to exchanges, mirroring peaks in past profit waves. Rising inflows of altcoins reinforced the broader “risk-off” tone in the market. The Path Forward: Consolidation, Then Breakout? If history repeats, Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to enter a short-term consolidation phase before the next leg up. Previous cycles suggest that strong profit-taking is often followed by a healthy pause, not a prolonged decline. U.S. investor appetite has slightly weakened, as indicated by the Coinbase premium turning negative, but this, too, may be temporary. As the market cools and capital rotates, traders and long-term investors alike will be watching closely. The data suggests that while a pause is in motion, the next push higher may only be a few months away. Federal Reserve Keeps Rates at 4.25%-4.5% The Federal Reserve mai ntained interest rates at 4.25%-4.5% on July 30, marking the fifth consecutive meeting without change, while two governors dissented in favor of cuts for the first time since 1993. The decision triggered a market sell-off with the Dow fall ing over 300 points and cryptocurrency markets experiencing widespread declines before recovering key support levels. Earlier, cryptocurrency markets quickly recovered with Bitcoin defending the key $118,000 level and the global crypto market cap stabilizing above $3.8 trillion.
Blockstream launches Simplicity to bring verifiable contracts to Bitcoin

Blockstream’s newly launched Simplicity language brings formally verifiable contracts to Bitcoin’s Liquid Network, offering institutions a new logic they can trust. By anchoring to Bitcoin’s UTXO model, it sidesteps the fragility that plagues state-based systems. In a press release dated…
Dow Jones drops as tariff fears outshine tech earnings, Nasdaq breaks records

Major U.S. stock indices were up on strong tech earnings, but tariff fears remain in focus.
Tether posts $4.9b Q2 profit, expands USDT supply by $20b in 2025

Tether’s profit in the second quarter of the year hit $4.9 billion, with the company’s total USDT issued for the period reaching $20 billion. Tether revealed the financial figures as part of its Q2 2025 attestation by accounting firm BDO. …
