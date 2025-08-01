Burza MEXC
ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network
PANews reported on August 1st that the AI agent platform ChainOpera AI has surpassed 300,000 paying users, bringing its total user base to over 2 million, with an average daily
AI
$0.1236
-0.24%
VIRTUAL
$1.1929
-1.31%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:56
National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence
PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday
PANews
2025/08/01 10:49
James Wynn's PEPE long position suffered a series of liquidations, resulting in losses exceeding one million US dollars
According to a report from PANews on August 1, according to Lookonchain, James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) suffered a series of liquidations on his PEPE long position in another wallet, with a
WYNN
$0.0003091
-1.11%
PEPE
$0.00001092
-1.79%
WALLET
$0.02812
-3.83%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:46
Standard Chartered is studying stablecoin-related documents and aims to submit an application as soon as possible
According to a PANews report on August 1st, RTHK's Financial News report states that Standard Chartered Bank's Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Greater China and North Asia, Ms.
SOON
$0.3188
-6.34%
BANK
$0.06672
+15.63%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:44
PA Charts | A Look at the Major Web3 Events Worth Watching in August
In August, the crypto industry continued to see a multi-pronged approach to policy, projects, and regulation: ? Trump's reciprocal tariffs were delayed by one week to August 7th ? Hong
TRUMP
$9.248
+1.00%
MULTI
$0.08329
+3.06%
MAJOR
$0.16268
-2.58%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:39
A whale bought $5.7 million worth of JTO again after 8 months
PANews reported on August 1 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 5E2d6…BpkPq built a position again after 8 months, purchasing JTO worth US$5.7 million at an average price
JTO
$1.769
-2.15%
AI
$0.1236
-0.24%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:38
What JPMorgan and Coinbase are building could outlast both crypto narratives and banking interfaces
JPMorgan and Coinbase are launching a multi-phase integration that brings crypto access and payments directly into the core of U.S. consumer banking. What’s cooking? JPMorgan and Coinbase break new ground In late July 2025, JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase announced a…
U
$0.02656
-0.52%
CORE
$0.4907
+0.71%
MULTI
$0.08329
+3.06%
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 10:37
JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs
PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stated in an interview that he is not opposed to stablecoins and believes in stablecoins and
NOT
$0.00193
+0.36%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:35
Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers
PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
CLOUD
$0.08181
-6.10%
HSK
$0.5261
-6.40%
ETH
$4,484.17
-2.63%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:33
Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy
PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
AI
$0.1236
-0.24%
PANews
2025/08/01 10:32
