USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.
PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching
PANews
2025/08/01 15:10
Cel AI plans to transfer from the London Stock Exchange to AQSE to advance its Bitcoin strategy and currently holds 5.28 BTC
According to PANews on August 1st, UK-based Cel AI announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on September 1st and transfer to the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE)
PANews
2025/08/01 15:08
Crypto Blockchain Industries has increased its holdings by 21.52 bitcoins over the past three months, bringing its total holdings to 25.07.
According to PANews on August 1st, NLNico reported that Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) had increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 21.52 over the past three months, bringing its total holdings
PANews
2025/08/01 14:51
Democrats press bank regulator on Trump stablecoin conflicts
Democratic senators have asked Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould to explain how he’ll prevent Donald Trump from influencing stablecoin rules that may benefit his family.
PANews
2025/08/01 14:33
Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy
PANews reported on August 1st that Vaultz Capital, a UK-listed digital asset management company, successfully raised £4.3 million through a private placement, of which Aura Digital subscribed £2.6 million. The
PANews
2025/08/01 14:17
XRP Slightly Surpasses Ethereum in Coinbase Q2 Retail Trading Revenue
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Decrypt , although Ethereum's price performance rebounded in the second quarter and Coinbase 's retail trading volume declined overall, XRP continued to
PANews
2025/08/01 14:04
Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin
Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol has announced BTC+, a new structured yield vault designed to generate BTC-denominated returns. According to an August 1 X post, the vault helps generate interest from idle Bitcoin by deploying capital across DeFi, CeFi, and…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 14:04
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M as BTC, ETH, XRP dip
A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Crypto.news
2025/08/01 13:46
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million
PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
PANews
2025/08/01 13:34
USDC Treasury destroys 52 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
PANews
2025/08/01 13:18
