2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
The bull market pauses, here are four key points for screening potential altcoins in 2025

The bull market pauses, here are four key points for screening potential altcoins in 2025

Author: The DeFi Investor Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto bull market is back, at least for the time being. The question is: Which altcoins will deliver outperformance? During the
DeFi
DEFI$0,001736-5,70%
SphereX
HERE$0,00047--%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,003729-3,24%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 16:24
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Sidekick
K$7,415-1,37%
U
U$0,02656-0,52%
Bitcoin
BTC$117 821,96-0,76%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC

Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC

At least seven asset managers have filed amended registration statements for their proposed spot Solana ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as potential approval draws closer. As of August 1, firms including Bitwise, Canary Capital, Fidelity, CoinShares, Grayscale,…
U
U$0,02656-0,52%
SOON
SOON$0,319-6,56%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:09
AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI project Billions announced the completion of a $30 million funding round, dedicated to building the first universal human-AI network. This funding round
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1234-0,40%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 16:04
Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive
Bitcoin
BTC$117 821,96-0,76%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4909+0,84%
MAY
MAY$0,05023-1,99%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 15:58
BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the latest BNB Chain ecosystem report (July 24th to 30th), BSC and opBNB had average daily active users of 2.27 million and
Binance Coin
BNB$836,19-0,97%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 15:44
Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

Metaplanet to issue up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares

According to a PANews report on August 1, Metaplanet announced that it has submitted a shelf registration application for up to 555 billion yen of perpetual preferred shares, including 277.5
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 15:17
Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

Hong Kong’s stablecoin bill takes effect today, here’s what we know

The Hong Kong stablecoin bill officially takes effect. Financial authorities say they will start granting stablecoin issuer licenses early next year. Here’s everything we know about the bill. On August 1, the region’s first stablecoin bill in history, the Stablecoin…
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006251-0,76%
SphereX
HERE$0,00047--%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/01 15:16
Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

Huang Licheng's ETH, HYPE and PUMP long positions are worth approximately $148 million, with a floating loss of over $11.9 million.

According to PANews on August 1st, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng's Machi Big Brother's long positions in ETH, HYPE, and PUMP are worth approximately $148 million. Due to
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48,1+1,82%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003507-2,71%
Ethereum
ETH$4 486,03-2,68%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 15:13

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens