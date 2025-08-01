2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
Bitcoin
BTC$117,833.12-0.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089+18.66%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 20:08
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 20:03
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say

Cross-chain bridges have overtaken traditional mixers as the primary tool for laundering stolen crypto in early 2025, moving over $1.5 billion in hacked funds. Their speed, liquidity, and lighter regulatory scrutiny have made them far more attractive than mixers like…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04765-6.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0995+7.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27881+3.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.01194+5.76%
Farcana
FAR$0.000327-3.82%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/01 19:55
Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

According to PANews on August 1st, Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform stating: "The proportion of Bitcoin's profitable supply has remained above 90% for over a month. When
Moonveil
MORE$0.0995+7.01%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 19:50
UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000093-4.12%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
WELL3
WELL$0.0001303-0.76%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 19:39
Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

Andreessen Horowitz urged the US Senate Banking Committee to scrap the “ancillary asset” concept in draft crypto legislation, warning of loopholes.
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 19:19
Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

Letsbonk.Fun generated approximately $37.38 million in revenue in July, surpassing all other Solana memecoin launch platforms.

According to PANews on August 1, SolanaFloor cited Blockworks data showing that Letsbonk.Fun surpassed all other Solana Memecoin launch platforms, including pump.fun, in monthly revenue for the first time. Letsbonk.Fun's
FUNToken
FUN$0.009526+0.71%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005883+22.25%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003507-2.71%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.05077+6.14%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/01 19:08
XRP, BTC, DOGE, and BTC Holders Can Easily Achieve Stable Daily Income Through the IOTA Miner App

XRP, BTC, DOGE, and BTC Holders Can Easily Achieve Stable Daily Income Through the IOTA Miner App

In the crypto world, where prices fluctuate drastically and market conditions are unpredictable, more and more investors are tired of the pressure of watching the market and frequent trading, and are eager to find a more stable and easy way to increase their assets. IOTA Miner offers a simple and efficient solution: whether it’s the popular Dogecoin (DOGE) , the fast and convenient XRP , or Bitcoin (BTC) , known as “digital gold,” you can all earn stable daily passive income through cloud mining. For most users, there’s no need to study complex technical indicators, time the market, or bear the high costs of investing in and maintaining mining equipment. With just a mobile phone, easily enable cloud mining on the IOTA Miner platform with one click and enjoy daily automatic deposits. DOGE, XRP, and BTC are no longer just numbers in your wallet – they’re stable assets that continuously generate value for you. What is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining is a model for mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin by renting cloud computing power, eliminating the need to purchase, install, and run hardware and related software. Since the mining process is entirely performed in the cloud, users don’t have to worry about complex equipment maintenance, power management, or direct energy costs. IOTA Miner is a leading global cloud computing platform dedicated to providing users with a secure and efficient, one-stop cloud mining solution. The platform eliminates the tedious process of purchasing mining equipment, shipping logistics, and mining farm operations and maintenance, allowing users to easily place orders and enjoy professional cloud computing services with a single click. IOTA Miner Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner has served over 9 million users with seven years of stable operations, covering over 100 countries and regions worldwide. As the world’s first cloud mining platform to deeply integrate artificial intelligence and renewable energy, IOTA Miner is a leading provider of cloud mining services. Its fully compliant, secure, and reliable operations provide a 100% return on investment for users, making crypto mining smarter, greener, and more reliable. IOTA Miner Advantages: Sign up for a $15 bonus, a stable daily income of $0.60 ; No specialized mining equipment or technical background required; Activate short-term contracts with your phone and easily earn stable daily returns; Payments supported in major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, etc.; Fully automated cloud mining with transparent and traceable returns; IOTA Miner uses renewable energy to power its computing centers, reducing its carbon footprint, and it also features bank-grade security, ensuring user funds are secure; The platform supports deposits and withdrawals of popular cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and USDC, providing flexible fund management to meet the investment needs of diverse users. Start Your Passive Income Journey in Three Easy Steps 1. Register: Visit iotaminer.com to open an account for free. New users receive a $15 signup bonus and receive $0.60 daily. No deposit is required to get started. 2. Choose a contract: Select a flexible USD-denominated mining contract based on your budget, and the system will convert your funds into cryptocurrency in real time. 3. Start Mining: Mining starts automatically upon contract activation, with daily earnings credited to your account. Withdraw or reinvest your account when your account reaches $100, making it easy to grow your assets. There are more stable income contracts on the platform . Real-World Case Study George (San Francisco / 20 Years of Stock Investment Experience) George had long focused on blue-chip and dividend-paying stocks, but in recent years he found the traditional stock market increasingly volatile and yielding limited returns. Last year, he shifted some of his funds into IOTA Miner, using BTC and XRP to purchase long-term contracts. This provides him with a stable daily income, offering greater security and flexibility than relying solely on dividends. Katherine (Boston / Former Wall Street Trader) Katherine was accustomed to short-term trading and options trading, but the pressure and risk were significant. She began investing her idle funds in IOTA Miner, earning passive income through cloud mining with daily settlements. She says it’s “like holding a digital stock that pays a daily dividend,” making her portfolio more stable. Michelle (New York / Former Hedge Fund Analyst) Michelle excels at quantitative stock selection, but she wanted a way to grow her assets without having to monitor the market daily. She invested some of her stock market profits in IOTA Miner, which automatically settles profits daily, eliminating the need to worry about market conditions and allowing her to focus on her core business while ensuring a continuous cash flow from her digital assets. These real-world cases demonstrate: Experienced stock investors are also seeking easier and more stable passive income channels. IOTA Miner has become a new option for them to diversify their risks and balance their portfolios. No need to give up stocks; simply flexibly allocate digital assets to simultaneously enjoy the benefits of technology and stable returns. These cases show that more and more experienced stock investors are using IOTA Miner to diversify their assets and achieve stable passive income, making it a new way to increase wealth in the digital asset era. Final Word The official app has just launched. Users can participate in mining, manage contracts, and view their earnings in real time anytime, anywhere, using just their mobile phone – no computer or specialized skills required. IOTA Miner adheres to regulatory compliance and helps you easily generate stable passive income. Sign up now and start your journey!
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.08+1.38%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1512+0.81%
Threshold
T$0.01658-0.48%
Solana
SOL$187.88-3.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.04956-2.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,833.12-0.75%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.2004-0.49%
XRP
XRP$3.09-0.20%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23446+3.59%
RWAX
APP$0.003195+5.06%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/01 19:03
SitonMining Launches a New XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Zero-Threshold XRP Mining with a Single Tap on Your Smartphone and Earning Daily Passive Income

SitonMining Launches a New XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Zero-Threshold XRP Mining with a Single Tap on Your Smartphone and Earning Daily Passive Income

Siton Mining has announced the official launch of its new XRP mobile cloud mining platform. As a leader in blockchain financial solutions, the platform leverages blockchain-powered, renewable energy mining technology to provide users worldwide with a way to easily earn daily passive cryptocurrency income without requiring hardware, technical expertise, or upfront investment. In this era of rapid digital economic development, Siton Mining is redefining our understanding of cryptocurrency mining. They are making the once complex process simple and convenient – with just a smartphone, you can easily participate in cloud mining. This eliminates the need for expensive equipment and technical challenges, making operations simpler and more environmentally friendly. A Game-Changing Mobile Mining Platform Siton Mining specializes in multi-currency cloud mining services. Our platform architecture is completely cloud-based and powered by clean, renewable energy, ensuring environmental sustainability. The system features automatic mining switching, identifying the best-performing coins in real time for mining, maximizing user returns. Key Highlights: Zero Technical Barrier: No mining rigs, no technical skills, and maintenance-free. Mining is available anytime, anywhere. Easy to Use: No technical skills required, even beginners can easily get started. Transparent Returns: Daily automatic settlement, clear and traceable data. Environmentally Friendly: Using clean energy to create a low-carbon mining model. Global Coverage: Serving over 150 countries worldwide, with 24/7 customer service. Fund Security: Double encryption and decentralized custody for greater security. Start Your Crypto-Earning Journey in Three Steps 1. Register: Visit our official website at https://sitonmning.com. Complete your registration and receive a random system bonus of $10-$100 (USD), with a daily payout of $0.60. No deposit required. 2. Choose a mining contract: From short-term trials to long-term options, choose the flexibility you need. 3. Start cloud mining: Start mining immediately after contract activation, and receive real-time daily earnings. USD Futures Guarantee Investment Flexibility and Security Users can deposit funds using over 10 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC , ETH , XRP , DOGE , LTC , BCH , SOL , and USDT (ERC20/TRC20) . The platform automatically converts all deposits into USD, effectively mitigating the risks associated with cryptocurrency price fluctuations. Withdrawals are reconverted and transferred to the user’s selected currency, ensuring fund flexibility and security. About Siton Mining Siton Mining is a global cloud mining platform centered on innovation and environmental sustainability. We are committed to providing users with intelligent mining solutions that eliminate technical barriers, equipment dependencies, and geographic restrictions. By breaking the high barriers to entry and high costs associated with traditional cryptocurrency mining, Siton Mining enables users around the world to participate in and benefit from the digital economy in unprecedented ways. Get started now – turn your phone into a dedicated mining machine. Escape the reliance on traditional mining machines and the high electricity costs. Access the blockchain world and earn daily profits from your smartphone, wherever you are. Experience a brand new, convenient, and efficient mining experience.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$596+0.31%
Solana
SOL$187.88-3.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.04956-2.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,833.12-0.75%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.426-3.83%
XRP
XRP$3.09-0.20%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08181-6.13%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006062-1.06%
RWAX
APP$0.003195+5.06%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/01 19:00

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens