In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$998 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 14th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $998 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $248 million
PANews2025/08/14 23:30
DownDetector: User reports indicate 16,497 users in the US are experiencing issues with X

PANews reported on August 14 that DownDetector, a network status monitoring website, reported that as of 10:59 a.m. Eastern Time, user reports indicated that 16,497 users in the United States
PANews2025/08/14 23:20
TeraWulf and Fluidstack sign 200MW, 10-year AI hosting agreement, with Google joining the project

PANews reported on August 14th that TeraWulf Inc. announced on its website that it has signed two 10-year high-performance computing hosting agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, providing over 200MW
PANews2025/08/14 23:19
Blockchain releases modular Bitcoin mining machine Proto and open-source management software

PANews reported on August 14 that Block, the Bitcoin finance and payment company founded by Jack Dorsey, officially released the modular Bitcoin mining machine Proto Rig and free open source
PANews2025/08/14 23:13
99Bitcoins: How Technology and Digital Payments Are Changing the Game for Sports Fans

This content is provided by a sponsor. Sports fans today are experiencing a new era of engagement, thanks to rapid advances in technology and the rise of digital payments. From real-time match stats to innovative ways to support teams, the landscape is shifting fast. Here’s a closer look at how tech is transforming the fan […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 23:00
Solana could hit $250 in August, but Remittix aims to push past 1,000% gains with CEX reveal

Solana eyes $250 in August, while Remittix quietly gains traction with cross-border crypto payment solutions. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/14 23:00
ALL4 Mining Launches XRP Cloud Mining App

CryptoNews2025/08/14 22:56
Coinbase will perform system maintenance on August 18

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Coinbase Status, Coinbase will perform system maintenance on August 18. During this period, transfers of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zcash, Dash and
PANews2025/08/14 22:54
US to temporarily waive some sanctions on Russia

PANews reported on August 14th that the Global Times, citing Ukraine's Kyiv Independent, reported that the US Treasury Department announced a temporary waiver of some sanctions against Russia to allow
PANews2025/08/14 22:51
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 452 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 154,179 ETH.

According to a report by Lookonchain on August 14th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 452 BTC (approximately $53.9 million) that day, with ARK21Shares receiving 299 BTC, bringing
PANews2025/08/14 22:50

