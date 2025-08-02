Burza MEXC
2025-08-16 Saturday
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, "The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it
PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美联储官员、鲍威尔盟友威廉姆斯表示，“过去一年，我所观察到的劳动力市场状况，可以用‘温和而渐进的降温’来形容，但整体仍处于稳健状态。”尽管7月份失业率仅小幅上升至4.2%（6月为4.1%），但相对疲软的非农数据为鲍威尔推动降息共识提供了空间。 威廉姆斯指出，5月和6月就业增长数据被大幅向下修正，才是本次报告真正的焦点。他表示：“这些信息至关重要，有助于我们理解劳动力供需的走向，以及劳动力市场动能的降温趋势。”对于9月是否可能降息，威廉姆斯态度谨慎，未对市场一度高达80%的降息预期予以背书。他表示：“市场参与者面对的挑战，与我们作为政策制定者所面临的是一样的。市场对信号的反应方向，我认为是可以理解的。”威廉姆斯预计，今年美国经济增速将放缓至约1%，但他认为，2026年经济有望回升。
PANews
2025/08/02 11:00
According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,
PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
ETH
$4,488.8
-2.54%
PANews
2025/08/02 10:44
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?
By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX
$0.00545
+3.61%
JLP
$0.0005065
+0.05%
PANews
2025/08/02 10:35
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美国总统特朗普在接受美国媒体采访时表示，他“希望公布所有与爱泼斯坦案相关的文件”。特朗普称，自己希望公开全部信息，但不希望有人因此受到伤害，或让相关人士受到牵连。特朗普还表示，如果掌握文件的人手中真有什么和他相关的信息，早该在总统选举之前就公布出来。
TRUMP
$9.259
+0.98%
PANews
2025/08/02 10:21
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for
PANews 8月2日消息，据官方公告，Coinbase 将于 8 月 15 日（美国东部时间下午 2 点左右）暂停 Function X (FX) 的交易，因为该项目团队仍在 Coinbase 上暂停该资产的底层智能合约。
SMART
$0.008223
-3.27%
PANews
2025/08/02 10:04
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#
PANews 8月2日消息，巨鲸“The White Whale”在X平台发文表示：“很多人关心在过去24小时市场“血腥屠杀”之后过得怎么样，我在CEX中有大约500万枚稳定币，但由于某种原因提款未能处理，导致不得不做出决定放弃某个多头仓位，为了保住其他账户的仓位，最终非常遗憾地放弃了原来的（但不是全部）SOL多头仓位，目前还有其他仓位，但处于亏损状态。此外，得益于这些处理操作导致没有被清算，不过错失了一个绝佳的入场机会，也因此失去近2000万美元的未来利润。” 据悉，巨鲸“The White Whale”曾在HyperLiquid上获利排名位居第一，超过另一个知名鲸鱼James Wynn。
WHITE
$0.000591
-4.67%
WYNN
$0.0003087
-1.40%
PEOPLE
$0.01894
-3.12%
PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%
PANews 8月2日消息，据欧易OKX行情显示，日内涨幅排名靠前的几个代币为：TON现报3.689美元，日内涨幅4.18%；NOT现报0.00213美元，日内涨幅4.04%；MKR现报1906.6美元，日内涨幅1.30%；LTC现报107.58美元，日内涨幅1.16%；COMP现报44.47美元，日内涨幅0.59%。 此外，日内跌幅排名靠前的几个代币为：CFX现报0.190美元，日内跌幅8.23%；RPL现报6.538美元，日内跌幅8.19%；BONK现报0.0000256美元，日内跌幅5.34%；OM现报0.236美元，日内跌幅4.82%；LDO现报0.902美元，日内跌幅4.79%。
PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces
PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
IP
$5.625
+1.55%
NFT
$0.0000004676
-0.36%
PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
PANews 8月2日消息，据 Lookonchain 监测，Arthur Hayes 在过去 6 小时内售出了 2,373 枚 ETH（价值 832 万美元）、776 万枚 ENA（价值 462 万美元）和 388.6 亿枚 PEPE（价值 41.47 万美元）。
PEPE
$0.00001093
-1.70%
ENA
$0.7231
+1.23%
ETH
$4,488.8
-2.54%
PANews
2025/08/02 09:51
DeFi Education Fund urges Senate to strengthen crypto dev protections in draft bill
DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
MORE
$0.0995
+7.00%
DEFI
$0.001737
-5.64%
FUND
$0.03012
-24.70%
PANews
2025/08/02 09:40
