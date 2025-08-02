2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
CryptoNews2025/08/02 18:00
Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

Next week's macro outlook: New tariff red line triggers the &quot;final battle&quot;

PANews reported on August 2nd that market risk sentiment was optimistic this week, as reports of a trade breakthrough between the EU and the US triggered a sharp rise in
PANews2025/08/02 17:31
Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Once again, buy BTC and ETH on dips

PANews reported on August 2 that Trump’s second son Eric Trump retweeted his tweet on the market low on February 25 on the X platform and said: Once again, buy
PANews2025/08/02 17:21
Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date

Securitize: BlackRock's BUIDL Fund has paid out over $62.5 million in dividends to date

PANews reported on August 2nd that tokenized asset issuer Securitize announced on the X platform that the BlackRock BUIDL Fund has paid out more than $62.5 million in dividends to
PANews2025/08/02 17:20
Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) released its financial results report for the period ending June 30, 2025, which disclosed:
PANews2025/08/02 17:01
Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to on-chain analyst Ali, Santiment data showed that the number of daily active addresses on Ethereum soared to 841,100, the highest level in
PANews2025/08/02 16:43
How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors

The cryptocurrency payment sector has seen many projects come and go, but SpacePay is capturing attention for all the right reasons. This London-based fintech startup offers something different: seamless integration with existing POS systems, support for over 325 crypto wallets, and instant fiat settlement that protects merchants from volatility. The numbers speak volumes too. The.. The post How SpacePay’s Viral Presale Turns Bitcoin Holders into Early Investors appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/08/02 16:38
Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8
PANews2025/08/02 16:04
Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

Trump's rage over the unexpected non-farm payroll data has led to over $700 million in losses in the crypto market.

By angelilu, Foresight News On August 1st, global financial markets experienced a period of significant volatility, and the cryptocurrency market was no exception. BTC plummeted to 112,751 USDT in the
PANews2025/08/02 16:00
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
PANews2025/08/02 15:17

