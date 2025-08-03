Burza MEXC
The rumor circulating in the community today that "China has once again announced a ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining" may be false.
PANews reported on August 3rd that rumors circulating in the community that China has officially banned cryptocurrency trading and mining are likely false, as no such ban has been announced
PANews
2025/08/03 12:36
Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer has opened airdrop registration
PANews reported on August 3rd that Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer tweeted that airdrop registration SlayDrop is now open and the deadline is 9 pm on August 9th (UTC+8).
PANews
2025/08/03 11:55
Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance Takes Effect, Why Do Concept Stocks Fall Collectively?
Written by Caijing reporter Tang Jun Kang Kai On the first day that the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance came into effect, the capital market, which had been bustling for nearly
PANews
2025/08/03 11:24
Data: Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days
PANews reported on August 3 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin has exceeded $100,000 for 40 consecutive days and has remained above $110,000 for 24 consecutive days.
PANews
2025/08/03 11:12
A whale went long on BTC at 40x leverage, with a position size of approximately $45.37 million.
According to PANews on August 3, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xab15 has established a 40x leveraged BTC long position, totaling 400 BTC (approximately US$45.37 million).
PANews
2025/08/03 11:09
A whale's 10x leveraged DOGE long position has been partially closed, resulting in a loss of approximately $3.09 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, following the sudden market crash, a whale's DOGE (10x) long position was partially closed, resulting in a loss of
PANews
2025/08/03 10:45
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 7 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6256.18 BTC.
According to PANews on August 3, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 7 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,256.18, with a total
PANews
2025/08/03 10:08
Huang Licheng closed his long position in PUMP at a loss of $7.76 million, bringing his total floating loss to $13.5 million.
PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng completely closed his long position in PUMP (5x), suffering a loss of $7.76 million, and sold all
PANews
2025/08/03 09:50
The rise of "soft gambling" such as opening blind boxes and winning discounts in raffles reveals the addictive business model
By John Wang , Crypto KOL Compiled by Felix, PANews One girl bought three Pop Mart blind boxes and filmed a cozy unboxing video on TikTok. “Hopefully I get the
PANews
2025/08/03 09:33
Huang Licheng's long position on ETH/HYPE/PUMP has basically given back all of his previous profits of $22.45 million
PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Huang Licheng, the big brother of Maji, has basically lost all of his previous profits of
PANews
2025/08/03 09:07
