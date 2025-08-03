2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million

Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that Token Unlocks data showed that ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 172
Movement
MOVE$0.1362-0.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01536-1.91%
Immutable X
IMX$0.5742+0.96%
Ethena
ENA$0.724+1.31%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 20:17
Kuvi.ai, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, raises $700,000 in seed funding led by Moon Pursuit Capital

Kuvi.ai, an AI-powered crypto trading platform, raises $700,000 in seed funding led by Moon Pursuit Capital

PANews reported on August 3 that according to Globenewswire, AI-driven cryptocurrency trading platform Kuvi.ai announced the completion of a US$700,000 seed round of financing, led by Moon Pursuit Capital, with
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.10962-2.43%
SEED
SEED$0.001034+0.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-0.40%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 20:04
The launch window for Justin Sun's Blue Origin spacecraft will open at 8:34 tonight.

The launch window for Justin Sun's Blue Origin spacecraft will open at 8:34 tonight.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to official information from Blue Origin, the launch window for the Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft, carrying Justin Sun, will open at 8:34
SUN
SUN$0.023937-3.30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07999+1.07%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000093-4.12%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 18:50
The “Insider Whale” continued to roll over its short position an hour and a half ago, and its current short position value has reached US$300 million.

The “Insider Whale” continued to roll over its short position an hour and a half ago, and its current short position value has reached US$300 million.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "insider whale" continued rolling his short positions an hour and a half ago, and his
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 18:20
Whales &quot;set 10 major targets first&quot; and their Bitcoin long positions have a floating profit of approximately $1.31 million

Whales &quot;set 10 major targets first&quot; and their Bitcoin long positions have a floating profit of approximately $1.31 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that a whale, who "set 10 major goals first," posted a screenshot of his Bitcoin long position on the X platform, showing a floating profit
Major
MAJOR$0.1627-2.66%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 17:57
Sources: JD.com and Ant may not appear on the first batch of Hong Kong stablecoin licenses

Sources: JD.com and Ant may not appear on the first batch of Hong Kong stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Caixin, sources close to applicants for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses stated that the enthusiasm for stablecoins in Hong Kong will subside as
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02288+2.50%
MAY
MAY$0.05023-1.97%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.00017-65.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00193+0.46%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 17:43
Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is a trading asset in the short term and a treasury asset in the long term

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin is a trading asset in the short term and a treasury asset in the long term

PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), stated in a post on the X platform: "In the short term, Bitcoin is a trading
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 17:35
The UK Financial Conduct Authority clarifies that the ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading remains in effect

The UK Financial Conduct Authority clarifies that the ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading remains in effect

PANews reported on August 3 that according to Zhitong Finance, the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), previously announced that it would open up crypto ETN transactions to
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006266-0.52%
Electroneum
ETN$0.002674-0.59%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000093-4.12%
Comedian
BAN$0.06461-4.29%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 17:24
The Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC announced the launch of the &quot;Crypto Sprint&quot; program to work with the SEC to advance Trump's vision of a golden age of cryptocurrencies.

The Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC announced the launch of the &quot;Crypto Sprint&quot; program to work with the SEC to advance Trump's vision of a golden age of cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on August 3 that Caroline Pham, Acting Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced the launch of the "Crypto Sprint" program, and will work closely
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.257+0.92%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003469-6.47%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 17:17
Insider: my country does not yet have a globally influential public chain. It is recommended that central state-owned enterprises take the lead in building a national public chain.

Insider: my country does not yet have a globally influential public chain. It is recommended that central state-owned enterprises take the lead in building a national public chain.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Caixin, an insider stated in an interview regarding stablecoins that my country currently lacks a globally influential public blockchain. Another insider suggested
Notcoin
NOT$0.00193+0.46%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 17:06

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens