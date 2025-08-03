2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Interview | WAX and Tether co-founder on the impact of the GENIUS Act on the tokenization of the global financial markets

Interview | WAX and Tether co-founder on the impact of the GENIUS Act on the tokenization of the global financial markets

This is a follow-up interview to a three-part series of interviews with William Quigley, a crypto investor and co-founder of WAX and Tether.
Particl
PART$0.1741-0.11%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03998-0.62%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/03 21:54
Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman

Hassett: Trump and Treasury Secretary Benson are actively searching for the next Fed chairman

PANews reported on August 3 that when talking about the selection of the next Federal Reserve Chairman, Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, said that US President
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005909-3.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.247+0.89%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.021957+21.00%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 21:48
US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries &quot;basically decided&quot;

US Trade Representative: New round of tariffs on multiple countries &quot;basically decided&quot;

PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Trade Representative Greer stated on August 3rd local time that the new round of tariffs imposed by President Trump on
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.247+0.89%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12852-1.08%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 21:42
Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

Hassett: Not eager to run Bureau of Labor Statistics

PANews reported on August 3rd that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said he has no desire to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, citing the economy as
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005909-3.79%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.021957+21.00%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00193+0.57%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 21:37
Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple, in collaboration with CB Insights and the UK Blockchain Technology Center, released a new report stating that Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase,
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 21:23
Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

Justin Sun returned to Earth on the Blue Origin spacecraft, with a total space flight time of 10 minutes and 14 seconds.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to the official live broadcast of Blue Origin, the New Shepard, a spacecraft carrying TRON founder Justin Sun, completed its space journey and
SUN
SUN$0.023929-3.32%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07999+0.98%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1567+3.70%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 20:48
The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched

The Blue Origin spacecraft that Sun Yuchen took has been launched

PANews reported on August 3 that according to a live broadcast by Blue Origin, the Blue Origin spacecraft New Shepard, which carried Justin Sun, has been launched. It is reported
SUN
SUN$0.023929-3.32%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07999+0.98%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 20:44
FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later

FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later

PANews reported on August 3rd that FTX creditor Sunil released an update on the SBF case on the X platform: November 3, 2023: Convicted on 7 counts March 28, 2024:
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 20:33
Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back

Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back

PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has not yet released any information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, stating only that
Threshold
T$0.01658-0.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00193+0.57%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 20:22
Whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position now has a floating loss of $12,000

Whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position now has a floating loss of $12,000

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Onchain Lens detection, whale AguilaTrades' 40x leveraged Bitcoin long position is facing a loss of $12,000. It is reported that he has
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717+3.61%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/03 20:20

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens