Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
A whale is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC with a floating profit of $774,000
According to PANews on August 4, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale 0xab15 is increasing its BTC long position and currently holds 752 BTC (US$86 million), with unrealized profits of
BTC
$117,846.86
-0.73%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 09:11
The address suspected to be an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard 15,846 ETH and deposited it for pledge 7 hours ago
PANews reported on August 4th that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, an address likely belonging to an ETH reserve institution continued to hoard and stake 15,846 ETH (US$55.34 million)
ETH
$4,486.06
-2.56%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 09:06
Some of the whale @qwatio's short positions were liquidated, and the current floating profit has dropped to $1.3 million.
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market began to recover, some of the short positions of the giant whale @qwatio were liquidated: BTC
BTC
$117,846.86
-0.73%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 08:55
Coinbase ad airs in UK, CEO urges country to recognize cryptocurrency's potential
PANews reported on August 4 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the X platform: "Our ad was banned by television in the UK, causing quite a stir. This ad
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 08:50
Linea, the Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6.
PANews reported on August 4th that Etherex, a decentralized exchange jointly launched by Linea, Consensys, and Nile, will launch its native token, REX, on August 6th. Etherex is an upgraded
TOKEN
$0.01536
-1.72%
REX
$0.026306
+2.69%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 08:31
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio retires, and his seven investment principles attract attention
Reporter: Wu Bin (21st Century Business Herald) "Pain + Reflection = Progress." On August 1st, Beijing time, Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, shared his farewell letter on social media,
PAIN
$1.2445
-3.33%
RAY
$3.656
-1.29%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 08:30
Trump: Will announce a candidate to fill vacant Federal Reserve board seat in coming days
PANews reported on August 4 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that he will announce a candidate to fill the vacant Federal Reserve board position in the next
TRUMP
$9.247
+0.89%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 08:07
Coinbase's "SocialFi" sparks Zora fever, with Basechain's daily token issuance surpassing Solana's
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to CoinDesk, Dune Analytics data indicates that Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network supported by Coinbase, has surpassed Solana in daily token issuance.
TOKEN
$0.01536
-1.72%
LAYER
$0.6024
-1.74%
ZORA
$0.099501
-5.85%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 07:31
Altcoin Investment Guide: Which Key Metrics Are Worth Paying Attention to?
Author: thedefinvestor Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain The bull market is back (at least for now). But the question is, which altcoins are most likely to become the top performers? During
ALTCOIN
$0.0006957
-2.87%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BULL
$0.003729
-3.24%
NOW
$0.00718
+3.75%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 07:30
Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Hong Kong’s growth momentum in the digital asset sector will continue
PANews reported on August 4th that according to Jiemian News, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue published an article titled "Hong Kong's Wealth Management Market: Opportunities and Prospects."
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 07:11
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens