Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
OpenMind raises $20 million in funding, led by Pantera Capital, to build an open collaborative network for intelligent machines
PANews reported on August 4th that OpenMind, a Silicon Valley-based intelligent machine infrastructure company, announced the completion of a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from
OPEN
$0.000000093
-4.12%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 21:07
Trump: Will select an outstanding successor for the U.S. Department of Labor
PANews reported on August 4 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Last week's jobs report was manipulated, just like the data before the presidential election was manipulated. That's
U
$0.02656
-1.08%
TRUMP
$9.268
+1.14%
LIKE
$0.011948
+5.66%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 21:06
The Battle for Pegged Asset Trading
Author: tokenbrice Compiled by: LlamaC The early stages of pegged asset trading (2018-2019) Back in the day, over five years ago, the only options available for trading on mainnet were
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 21:00
Multiple Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings, with a single address transferring over $86 million
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, the newly created wallet "0x86F9" received 24,294 ETH from FalconX in the past six hours, worth approximately $86.48 million. Another wallet,
SIX
$0.02123
+0.99%
ETH
$4,488.9
-2.48%
WALLET
$0.0281
-3.93%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 20:58
CrediX Finance hacked for $4.5m via governance flaw
CrediX Finance suffered a $4.5 million exploit after attackers gained admin access
VIA
$0.0163
-2.39%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/04 20:54
Last week, listed companies bought a net $2.56 billion worth of BTC
PANews reported on August 4th that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had a net purchase of $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy acquired
BTC
$117,894.39
-0.68%
NET
$0.000128
-6.20%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 20:52
DeFi Development increased its SOL holdings to 1.29 million, with a market value of approximately US$209 million
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , DeFi Development Corp. ( Nasdaq: DFDV ) announced the purchase of 110,466 Solana ( SOL ) tokens at an average
SOL
$188.1
-2.94%
DEFI
$0.001731
-5.97%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 20:45
Swiss government plans to continue talks with US
PANews reported on August 4th that the Swiss government stated that it is prepared to continue talks with the United States after August 7th if necessary and is determined to
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 20:41
Ether Machine purchased another 10,600 ETH, bringing its total holdings to over 345,000 ETH
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Ether Machine announced that its subsidiary , The Ether Reserve LLC, had increased its holdings by 10,605 ETH at an
ETH
$4,488.9
-2.48%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 20:22
MARA mined 703 BTC in July, bringing its total holdings to 50,639.
PANews reported on August 4th that, according to GlobeNewswire, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announced the latest progress on its Bitcoin production and mining operations as of July 2025. Data
BTC
$117,894.39
-0.68%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/04 20:16
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens