2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
RICH Miner’s New App Is Officially Launched, Upgrading Your Mobile Phone to a Mining Terminal

RICH Miner’s New App Is Officially Launched, Upgrading Your Mobile Phone to a Mining Terminal

RICH Miner, the most trusted brand and leading innovator in crypto financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining app. The new platform aims to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, enabling users around the world to earn daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: RICH Miner – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code – now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game Changer in Mobile Cryptocurrency Mining The RICH Miner platform is completely cloud-based and powered by clean renewable energy, ensuring the sustainability of mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real time, and users can profit without active participation. Key features include: 100% automated cloud mining – users only need to activate the mining contract and the system will take care of the rest. Multiple cryptocurrency earnings – payable in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC and more. Eco-friendly infrastructure – all mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-grade security – integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Coverage in over 120 countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Easy Steps to Start Earning 1. Sign up Visit https://richminer.com to create an account. New users get a $15 sign-up bonus and start receiving $0.60 daily without making a deposit. 2. Choose a plan Choose from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. Funds are automatically converted to crypto based on real-time exchange rates. 《Click here to view the complete list of contracts》 3. Start mining Start mining immediately after activation. Profits are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future earnings. Stable USD-pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Although denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds using top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 and TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are instantly converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price fluctuations. Withdrawals are converted to the user’s chosen cryptocurrency, minimizing the risk of market fluctuations. Designed for Everyone RICH Miner’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a wide audience – from crypto newbies to experienced investors: Beginners: Looking for a low-risk, simple way to enter the crypto market. Professionals: Looking for an easy source of passive income. Students and young people: Looking to grow their savings. Parents and housewives: Exploring new ways to increase family income. Retirees: Looking for low-maintenance, high-potential-return investment channels. About RICH Miner RICH Miner is a global platform dedicated to providing convenient, environmentally friendly and fully automated cloud mining solutions. RICH Miner aims to remove the common financial and technical barriers to cryptocurrency mining, enabling users around the world to easily and sustainably participate in the digital economy. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution Access powerful blockchain infrastructure and earn daily returns with just one smartphone. Whether you are a cryptocurrency newbie, part-timer or long-term investor, RICH Miner provides you with a smarter way to increase the value of your digital assets – at your will and at your pace.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$596.3+0.26%
Solana
SOL$188.05-2.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.04961-2.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,894.39-0.68%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003509-1.87%
RWAX
APP$0.003195+5.06%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/04 21:54
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,680 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 500,000.

Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,680 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 500,000.

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Onchain Lens, Sharplink Gaming recently purchased another 18,680 Ethereum, worth approximately US$66.63 million, and its strategic ETH reserves increased to 498,884, which
Ethereum
ETH$4,488.9-2.48%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/04 21:54
Galaxy Digital transferred over 18,600 ETH to an unknown wallet

Galaxy Digital transferred over 18,600 ETH to an unknown wallet

PANews reported on August 4 that according to Whale Alert, Galaxy Digital transferred 18,679 ETH to an unknown wallet , which is approximately US$67.1 million at the current price.
Ethereum
ETH$4,488.9-2.48%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0281-3.93%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/04 21:44
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,127 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 4th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 6,086 BTC (approximately $696 million) today. Fidelity saw an outflow of 2,965 BTC
Bitcoin
BTC$117,894.39-0.68%
Ethereum
ETH$4,488.9-2.48%
LayerNet
NET$0.000128-6.20%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/04 21:42
Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die

Did China ban crypto (again)? Here’s why the myth won’t die

Rumors of a fresh Chinese ban on crypto seem to resurface every year.
Threshold
T$0.01657-0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Mythos
MYTH$0.0796-3.16%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003359+8.98%
Comedian
BAN$0.06463-4.05%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:30
Market News: EU to suspend trade countermeasures against US for 6 months

Market News: EU to suspend trade countermeasures against US for 6 months

PANews reported on August 4 that market news: The European Union will suspend its trade countermeasures against the United States for 6 months.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1286-0.96%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/04 21:28
BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings

BitMine claims global Ethereum treasury title with $2.9b in holdings

BitMine Immersion is executing one of crypto’s most aggressive accumulation plays, amassing 833,137 ETH worth $2.9 billion in just five weeks. The staggering haul now positions the firm as the single largest corporate holder of Ethereum worldwide. In a press…
Ethereum
ETH$4,488.9-2.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00718+3.75%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:21
HBAR, TON rally while BTC holds $115k: Could XYZVerse be the hidden gem of the altseason?

HBAR, TON rally while BTC holds $115k: Could XYZVerse be the hidden gem of the altseason?

As Bitcoin steadies at $115k, sharp gains in HBAR and TON are drawing eyes to XYZVerse, a rising memecoin blending sports culture and web3 momentum. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$117,894.39-0.68%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005975+23.96%
TONCOIN
TON$3.446+0.81%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02721-3.64%
Hedera
HBAR$0.2506-0.07%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:13
Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization

Centrifuge appoints former Goldman Sachs executive as COO to advance RWA institutionalization

PANews reported on August 4th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain asset tokenization platform Centrifuge announced the appointment of Jürgen Blumberg, a former Goldman Sachs ETF executive, as Chief Operating Officer
Allo
RWA$0.004756-1.34%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/04 21:12
Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums

Is BTC stockpiling the next big equity trade? Smarter Web Company and peers test the limits of mNAV premiums

U.K-listed The Smarter Web Company completed a £8.1 million capital raise shortly after its BTC crosses over 2,050. Can BTC accumulation push stock prices up? According to a recent press release, the total offering would generate capital worth £8.1 million…
Sidekick
K$7.379-1.99%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,894.39-0.68%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03941-0.78%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1286-0.96%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/04 21:10

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens