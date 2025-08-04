2025-08-16 Saturday

Ant Group's Topnod Launches 1–4 USD Blockchain Art; 4,088 Pieces Gone in 3 Hours

Key Takeaways: Ant Group’s move with Topnod indicates blockchain’s expansion into cultural and creative industries in China. The initiative could test demand for low‑priced blockchain‑verified collectibles in mainstream consumer markets. Integration with Alibaba’s broader ecosystem may accelerate adoption across commerce and digital services. Ant Group’s digital asset platform Topnod has launched its “Online Digital Art Exhibition,” according to a Sina Technology News report published on August 4. Unlike the B2C model adopted by other digital art marketplaces, the platform allows creators to upload and sell their artworks once they have passed copyright review and declaration. Each purchase is recorded with a unique blockchain identification number, providing permanent ownership to the buyer. Pre‑Sale and Public Sale Model Topnod said the exhibition adopts a “pre‑sale + public sale” structure. During pre‑sale, user interest helps determine whether the artwork will be issued, the quantity minted, and its pricing. Public sales then proceed with finalized editions. The pricing model, typically ranging between 8 and 28 yuan (about 1–4 USD), is designed as a small “tip‑like” mechanism for users to support their preferred artists. Within three hours of launch, 4,088 pieces were reserved by users, according to the report. Artists, including painter Dai Dunbang and recent graduates of art academies, are among the first group of participants. The platform said it intends to help creators gain visibility while receiving market feedback to support ongoing work. Support for Digital Art Creators A Topnod program manager said the platform will allocate internal and external traffic resources to promote the exhibition and retail creator shops. It will also provide support to help artists attract and manage fans. Topnod also plans to develop a digital artist ecosystem to foster collaboration among creators and integrate online and offline engagement. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba Group , best known for operating Alipay, and has been expanding its presence in blockchain through initiatives focused on digital finance and asset verification. Ant Group was excited to participate in WAIC 2025 in Shanghai, where we showcased our comprehensive advancements in AI technologies and products, including the AI healthcare manager AQ and a series of AI large models. As Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group, noted, “Ant Group is… pic.twitter.com/kMl6wqVrkf — Ant Group (@AntGroup) July 30, 2025 The company has developed multiple blockchain applications in supply chain management, cross‑border trade, and intellectual property protection. Topnod shows Ant Group’s ongoing strategy to integrate blockchain into consumer‑facing platforms, extending beyond payments into digital identity, data services, and now cultural content. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role could blockchain play in intellectual property enforcement through Topnod? Unique blockchain IDs provide verifiable ownership records, potentially reducing counterfeit risks and strengthening copyright protection for digital artists. Could Topnod’s model influence global digital art markets? If successful, the model could encourage other markets to adopt blockchain‑verified collectibles with micro‑pricing to expand participation. What challenges might the platform face? Adoption could depend on demand, user trust, regulatory approval, and whether low‑cost digital art translates into sustainable income for creators.
Nexus Mutual's $250k payout cushions blow for Arcadia hack victims

Nexus Mutual has transferred $250,000 to reimburse users caught in Arcadia Finance’s $3.5 million exploit, marking one of Base blockchain’s first major insurance settlements. The payout arrives as Arcadia’s own recovery plan remains weeks from implementation. On August 4, crypto…
Capital B Raises $13.3M Through Convertible Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Capital B Raises $13.3M Through Convertible Bonds to Expand Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

French Bitcoin treasury company Capital B raised €11.5 million ($13.3 million) through a combination of equity and convertible bonds from TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund to expand its cryptocurrency holdings. The transaction includes a €5 million capital increase at €2.90 per share and €6.5 million in convertible bonds through its Luxembourg subsidiary, The Blockchain Group Luxembourg SA. TOBAM Partnership Fuels 2,275% Strategy Returns 🟠 Capital B announces a capital increase and a convertible bonds issuance for an amount of ~€11.5 million with TOBAM BITCOIN ALPHA FUND to pursue its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy ⚡ Full Press Release (EN): https://t.co/w9CKirG4j8 Full Press Release (FR):… pic.twitter.com/kdIlME04xd — Capital B (@_ALCPB) August 4, 2025 The funding could allow Capital B to acquire approximately 160 additional Bitcoin, bringing the potential total holdings to 2,173 BTC as Europe’s first listed Bitcoin treasury company. The convertible bonds carry a five-year maturity with conversion prices ranging from €3.66 to €4.75 per share, with 95% of proceeds designated for Bitcoin acquisition. Capital B’s ALTBG strategy component delivered exceptional returns of 2,275% from November 2024 to July 2025, vastly outperforming Bitcoin’s 58% gain during the same period. The company’s sats per share metric increased from 15 in November 2024 to 1,933 by July 2025, following multiple capital raises and strategic partnerships. The deal coincides with accelerating corporate Bitcoin adoption globally, as MicroStrategy acquired 21,021 BTC for $2.46 billion at $117,256 per coin, bringing total holdings to 628,791 BTC. Strategy has acquired 21,021 BTC for ~$2.46 billion at ~$117,256 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 7/29/2025, we hodl 628,791 $BTC acquired for ~$46.08 billion at ~$73,277 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC https://t.co/PEQQGfvkYe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 29, 2025 Treasury Strategy Targeting Aggressive BTC Accumulation Capital B’s convertible bond structure provides flexibility for both the company and TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund through dual-tranche issuance. The first tranche of €6.5 million converts at €3.6557 per share, representing 130% of the July 31 volume-weighted average price. A second optional tranche worth €13 million can be exercised within three months at higher conversion prices designed to ensure a positive BTC yield. The conversion rate equals either a 30% premium to the first tranche price or a floor price to maintain Bitcoin accumulation per diluted share. TOBAM gained considerable influence through the transaction, with potential ownership reaching 4.47% on a fully diluted basis. The partnership builds on previous collaborations, including OCA B-02 and OCA A-03 agreements that contributed to Capital B’s growth trajectory. The Luxembourg subsidiary structure allows European regulatory compliance while maintaining focus on Bitcoin treasury operations. Zero-coupon bonds provide cost-effective financing compared to traditional debt instruments while preserving equity upside through conversion features. Source: Capital B Capital B’s strategy targets Bitcoin-per-share growth over dividends or traditional returns. The company tracks sats per share as a key performance indicator, measuring Bitcoin accumulation relative to share dilution from capital raises. Corporate Bitcoin Wave Accelerates Amid Market Volatility MicroStrategy launched a $4.2 billion at-the-market equity program for STRC preferred shares following record quarterly performance. Net income surged to $2.3 billion, driven by unrealized Bitcoin gains as BTC soared above $110,000 during Q2 2025. The company also raised $10.5 billion in gross proceeds over four months through multiple share classes and ATM facilities. Additionally, Bitcoin holdings valued at approximately $69.4 billion generate substantial balance-sheet appreciation during crypto market rallies. Similarly, Metaplanet filed for $3.6 billion in preferred stock funding while adding 463 Bitcoin to reach 17,595 total coins worth $1.78 billion. The Japanese firm achieved 430.2% year-to-date BTC yield through aggressive accumulation funded by equity issuances and bond redemptions. European adoption expanded with Smarter Web Company surpassing 2,000 Bitcoin holdings after purchasing 225 BTC for £19.9 million . The London-listed firm achieved 49,198% year-to-date BTC yield under its “10 Year Plan” treasury strategy. However, skepticism emerged as Bitcoin ETFs recorded $643 million in net outflows last week, ending a seven-week inflow streak. 🚩 Maelstrom Fund CIO @CryptoHayes has warned that Bitcoin may fall back to $100,000 amid a wave of macroeconomic headwinds. #Hayes #Bitcoin https://t.co/9cjWV5SoYS — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 3, 2025 Maelstrom Fund CIO Arthur Hayes warned Bitcoin could retreat to $100,000 amid macroeconomic headwinds , having trimmed $13.3 million in cryptocurrency holdings. In addition, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel criticized at-the-market programs that become dilutive when stock prices approach Bitcoin’s net asset value. He portrayed the growing treasury strategy as an unsustainable bubble. Despite corporate treasury sustainability facing scrutiny, over 287 firms now hold over 3.64 million Bitcoin combined. Source: BitcoinTreasuries
$166,000 looks inevitable for Bitcoin, according to CryptoCon's two-year Fibonacci roadmap

$166,000 looks inevitable for Bitcoin, according to CryptoCon’s two-year Fibonacci roadmap

Bitcoin’s recent price moves have closely followed a two-year Fibonacci model. According to analyst CryptoCon, the next logical level could be around $166,000. Fibonacci’s fingerprints on Bitcoin’s rise Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent all-time high near $123,000 has triggered all the usual…
Where could Pepeto and XRP go if Bitcoin hits $21m, as Michael Saylor predicts?

Where could Pepeto and XRP go if Bitcoin hits $21m, as Michael Saylor predicts?

Michael Saylor’s $21 million Bitcoin forecast has reignited investor excitement, spotlighting high-upside tokens like Pepeto and XRP. #sponsored
Chainlink unveils Data Streams for U.S. equities and ETFs

Chainlink unveils Data Streams for U.S. equities and ETFs

Chainlink has unveiled Chainlink Data Streams for equities and exchange-traded funds listed in the United States as it looks to boost adoption across the tokenized real-world assets market. Chainlink Data Streams for U.S. equities and exchange-traded funds offers real-time market…
BitMine Immersion's $2.9B ETH Haul Tops 5% of Supply – But Can the Run Last?

BitMine Immersion’s $2.9B ETH Haul Tops 5% of Supply – But Can the Run Last?

BitMine Immersion Technologies said it is positioning itself as the largest holder of ETH among corporate treasuries, accumulating 833,137 ETH valued at over $2.9 billion as of August 3. 🧵 1/ It has been 1-month since BitMine launched ETH Treasury strategy. 2 milestones announced today: – BMNR now owns 833,137 ETH valued at $2.95 billion – Bill Miller III announced he has taken a major stake in BMNR https://t.co/2w77JQkR8J Ticker: $BMNR — Bitmine BMNR (@BitMNR) August 4, 2025 Priced at $3,491.86 per ETH, the company said it now controls approximately 5% of the total circulating ETH supply, a feat achieved in just 35 days. This vaults BitMine past other institutional holders, placing it behind only MicroStrategy and Marathon Blockchain in overall crypto treasury size. Launched on June 30 and closed on July 8, BitMine’s Ethereum Treasury strategy has rapidly evolved into a bold and aggressive accumulation play—one that appears to be designed for both long-term conviction and short-term market visibility. Rapid Growth and Market Recognition Thomas Lee, chairman of BitMine’s board and co-founder of Fundstrat, explains the pace and intent behind the company’s Ethereum push. “BitMine moved with lightning speed in its pursuit of the ‘alchemy of 5%,’” said Lee, referring to the company’s goal of capturing 5% of all ETH. “We’ve separated ourselves from crypto treasury peers not just by our holdings, but by the liquidity of our stock.” BitMine’s common stock (BMNR) has become one of the most actively traded equities in the U.S. Based on Fundstrat data, the stock’s five-day average daily dollar volume stands at $1.6 billion, ranking it 42nd among 5,704 U.S.-listed stocks—just one position behind Uber Technologies. Backed by Veteran Investors Among BitMine’s high-profile backers is growth investor Bill Miller III, known for his early bet on MicroStrategy in 2020. Miller has publicly endorsed BitMine’s ETH strategy and noted its future revenue potential through Ethereum staking. “What is intriguing is BitMine is set to be very profitable once the company turns on ETH staking,” Miller said. He praised Lee’s leadership and capital allocation discipline, drawing comparisons to Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin pivot at MicroStrategy. Miller described the team as rational, independently minded, and evidence-driven. On-chain Trends Indicate Structural Bullishness for ETH Currently, 6.73% of all ETH, or about 8.12 million tokens worth over $31 billion, are held collectively by corporations and ETFs, according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve (SER). The total strategic Ethereum reserves account for 2.33 million ETH, valued at $8.9 billion and representing 1.93% of the total ETH supply. The reserves include 65 participants and have seen a steady increase in holdings since mid-April, with a sharp rise beginning in late June.
Barry Silbert Returns as Chairman of Grayscale, to Drive IPO Plans

Barry Silbert Returns as Chairman of Grayscale, to Drive IPO Plans

PANews reported on August 5th that Barry Silbert has returned to Grayscale, the crypto asset management company he founded , replacing Mark Shifke as chairman, to advance the company's SEC
Social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Google and others

Social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Google and others

PANews reported on August 5 that according to TechCrunch, Google's AI Futures Fund participated in an $8.5 million equity round and invested in STAN, an Indian social gaming platform headquartered
The Ether Machine crosses 345k ETH after $40m buy: what's the endgame?

The Ether Machine crosses 345k ETH after $40m buy: what’s the endgame?

The Ether Machine’s latest $40 million acquisition pushes its treasury to 345,362 coins, but the real question isn’t “how much?”, it’s “what’s next?” With staking, restaking, and DeFi strategies in motion, the firm is turning its holdings into an active…
