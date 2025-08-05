Burza MEXC
Study: North Korean hackers have stolen $1.6 billion in cryptocurrency this year by using fake job offers to infiltrate cloud systems
PANews reported on August 5th, according to Decrypt. According to research by Google Cloud and the cybersecurity firm Wiz, North Korean hacker groups are infiltrating cloud systems through fake IT
CLOUD
$0.08201
-5.74%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 08:33
The "Whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased its margin in the early morning and reopened its ETH short position back to 27,000.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles" increased his margin by 3.32
ETH
$4,486.87
-2.45%
WIN
$0.00006175
+0.98%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 08:26
Solana Begins Shipping Seeker Mobile Devices to Over 50 Countries
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Cointelegraph, Solana Mobile has begun shipping its second-generation mobile device on Monday, serving users in over 50 countries. Pre-orders for the Seeker
MOBILE
$0.000351
-1.84%
SECOND
$0.0000085
+14.86%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 08:18
Wall Street Journal: White House prepares executive order to punish banks that discriminate against crypto companies
PANews reported on August 5 that the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is preparing to increase pressure on large banks. In response to accusations of discrimination against
WHITE
$0.000591
-3.54%
HOUSE
$0.021896
+21.63%
ORDER
$0.1347
-11.84%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 08:11
The US CFTC is exploring the possibility of allowing some registered futures exchanges to trade spot cryptocurrencies.
PANews reported on August 5th that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is exploring how to allow some registered futures exchanges to list leveraged digital assets like Ethereum and
U
$0.02656
-1.08%
LIKE
$0.011951
+5.79%
TRADE
$0.12852
-1.02%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 08:06
BONK announced that it has destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, worth approximately $8 million
PANews reported on August 5 that the meme project BONK announced on the X platform that it had destroyed 300 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to approximately $8 million, through the
BONK
$0.00002377
-2.97%
MEME
$0.00187
-5.69%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 07:57
Billionaire Adam Weitsman buys over 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs
PANews reported on August 5 that according to The Block, billionaire investor and scrap metal processing company owner Adam Weitsman said he purchased more than 5,000 NFTs from Yuga Labs,
MORE
$0.099
+6.53%
METAL
$0.41683
-5.20%
BLOCK
$0.1701
-7.55%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 07:51
Two new wallets increased their holdings by 15,000 ETH and 9,968 ETH respectively 3 hours ago.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two newly created wallets continued to increase their ETH holdings three hours ago: Wallet "0x86F" received another 15,000 ETH
ETH
$4,486.87
-2.45%
WALLET
$0.02809
-3.99%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 07:46
FinCEN warns financial institutions about potential criminal activity using cryptocurrency ATMs
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) warned financial institutions on Monday that criminals are exploiting cryptocurrency ATMs to carry
U
$0.02656
-1.08%
BLOCK
$0.1701
-7.55%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 07:35
Phantom acquires Solsniper, the Solana-based meme coin trading platform
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block, the crypto wallet Phantom announced it has acquired Solsniper, the AI-powered meme coin trading platform on the Solana chain. Phantom
AI
$0.1236
-0.16%
MEME
$0.00187
-5.69%
BLOCK
$0.1701
-7.55%
WALLET
$0.02809
-3.99%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 07:24
