Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Aave DAO has repurchased 70,000 AAVE tokens since April, spending $15.7 million
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to TokenLogic monitoring, Aave DAO has repurchased a total of 70,000 AAVE tokens since the buyback program launched on April 9th, spending $15.7
DAO
$0,1235
+0,40%
AAVE
$301,59
-3,65%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:57
Pump.fun to make major announcement this week regarding its "Organic Community Coin"
According to PANews on August 5, Pump.fun co-founder Alon stated on the X platform that this week, a major announcement regarding the "Organic Community Coin" will be released within the
FUN
$0,009529
+0,65%
ALON
$0,005097
-6,51%
PUMP
$0,003501
-2,53%
MAJOR
$0,16289
-2,51%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:45
JD Coin Chain: Preparing for the application of a stablecoin license
PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, JD.com CoinChain Technology said that it has noticed the false reports and rumors in the market. The company responded to
COM
$0,022882
+2,57%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:37
A whale/institution has accumulated 63,838 ETH (equivalent to approximately $232 million) through three addresses in the past day.
PANews reported on August 5 that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, a giant whale/institution has hoarded 63,838 ETH (US$232 million) through FalconX and Galaxy Digital in the past day.
ETH
$4 486,87
-2,45%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:29
Mode Network's TVL has plummeted 99% from its peak in May last year.
PANews reported on August 5th that according to DL News, DefiLlama data shows that the total locked value (TVL) of Ethereum's Layer 2 network Mode Network has plummeted 99% from
MODE
$0,002052
-3,16%
MAY
$0,05021
-2,10%
LAYER
$0,6023
-1,72%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:23
The US SEC issued temporary crypto accounting guidance: Some stablecoins can be treated as cash
PANews reported on August 5th that according to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is making further progress based on preliminary cryptocurrency accounting rules and has issued new
U
$0,02656
-1,08%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:16
Indian social gaming platform STAN completes $8.5 million in funding, with participation from Aptos Labs and others
PANews reported on August 5 that according to TechCrunch, Indian social gaming platform STAN announced the completion of US$8.5 million in equity financing, led by Google AI Futures Fund, and
AI
$0,1236
-0,16%
FUND
$0,03012
-24,70%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:11
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill Released: Requirement of Real-Name Registration for Coin Holders Leads to Controversy, Relatively Conservative on DeFi
By Aki Chen, Blockchain Talk This article was compiled using GPT and is for information sharing only. It does not constitute any investment advice. Readers are advised to strictly abide
REAL
$0,0496
-2,15%
DEFI
$0,001737
-5,64%
TALK
$0,143
+5,37%
NOT
$0,001932
+0,67%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 09:00
Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to Forbes, Blockforce Capital data showed that Bitcoin price volatility fell to its lowest level in over a year in July. As of
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 08:58
Scam Sniffer: Beware of bulk transfer phishing attacks targeting EIP-7702 upgrade addresses
PANews reported on August 5th that Scam Sniffer issued a warning that an address upgraded with EIP-7702 lost $66,000 to a batch transfer phishing attack disguised as a Uniswap swap
SWAP
$0,08821
+4,26%
SCAM
$0,000004
-18,36%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/05 08:42
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens