2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
Solayer
PANews2025/08/05 11:10
A trader traded TROLL for $22,800 and achieved a 109-fold return, with a floating profit of nearly $2.48 million.

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader achieved a 109-fold profit in just 3.5 months, increasing from US$22,800 to US$2.48 million. Three months ago, the
TROLL
PANews2025/08/05 11:05
Chaos Labs: Aave's $4.7 billion exposure to Ethena could trigger a &quot;liquidity crunch&quot;

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to DL News, Chaos Labs, Aave's risk advisory firm, posted on the Aave governance forum that the increasing amount of USDe deposited into
Ethena USDe
AaveToken
PANews2025/08/05 11:03
Three hours ago, an address swapped 1562.7 ETH for 49.39 WBTC.

PANews reported on August 5th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the ETH/BTC exchange rate has rebounded to 0.032, prompting some addresses to begin betting on BTC's price to catch
Bitcoin
CATCH
Ethereum
Wrapped BTC
PANews2025/08/05 10:49
A trader continued to short ETH after experiencing partial liquidation after ETH rebounded above $3,700.

PANews reported on August 5th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that smart trader 0xCB92 displayed extreme bearish sentiment on ETH. After ETH rebounded above $3,700 and was partially liquidated, the trader
Smart Blockchain
Ethereum
PANews2025/08/05 10:46
Banks Could Face Fines for ‘De-Banking’ Crypto Firms Under White House Order: Report

The White House is reportedly preparing an executive order that would penalize banks for dropping customers over political or ideological reasons, in a move aimed at curbing what conservatives and crypto firms have long called financial discrimination. A draft of the order, viewed by The Wall Street Journal , instructs bank regulators to investigate whether financial institutions have breached laws like the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, antitrust statutes or consumer protection rules. Banks found in violation could face fines, consent decrees or other penalties. Bank of America Case Resurfaces in Draft Order While the order does not name any specific banks, it references cases that have drawn political attention in recent years. Exclusive: The White House is preparing to step up pressure against big banks over perceived discrimination against conservatives and crypto companies with an executive order https://t.co/Flha5sPtCN — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 4, 2025 Among them is a 2023 accusation that Bank of America shut down the accounts of a Christian charity operating in Uganda, according to WSJ. The bank responded by saying the closure was due to its policy of not serving small businesses located overseas. The draft also takes issue with the role certain financial institutions played in federal investigations surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. It presses regulators to eliminate any internal policies that may have contributed to the exclusion of customers based on reputational or ideological concerns. The Journal reported that the order could be signed as soon as this week, though delays remain possible. Banks Cite Risk, AML Rules in Defense This issue of “de-banking” has been a longstanding complaint among conservative groups, which argue that their accounts and donations are often restricted or terminated without clear justification. Crypto firms have also raised alarm over what they see as unofficial pressure from regulators that has pushed banks to quietly cut ties with blockchain startups, particularly since the collapse of crypto-friendly institutions like Silvergate and Signature Bank. Banks, meanwhile, have defended these decisions as risk-based, citing compliance with anti-money-laundering regulations and federal scrutiny of emerging sectors like digital assets. They have pointed to existing regulatory frameworks that make onboarding crypto clients especially difficult, with heightened know-your-customer and transaction monitoring expectations. Banking Rules Face Shake-Up in Politicization Fight The draft order adds further pressure. It directs the Small Business Administration to examine how banks handle loan guarantees. This area is especially important for crypto startups and conservative nonprofit groups that rely on access to financial services. During President Trump’s presidency, banking regulators made a key policy change. They announced they would stop evaluating banks based on the reputational risks of their customers. Previously, banks had used this as a reason to avoid certain clients or industries. Additionally, the draft gives regulators the power to refer certain cases directly to the Department of Justice. In April, the Justice Department launched a task force in Virginia. This team was set up to investigate claims that banks had denied services or credit access based on impermissible factors. Though the draft is not yet final, it signals a broader federal effort. Critics say this effort aims to curb the growing politicization of financial services. If enacted, the order would mark a big moment in the ongoing debate over free speech, financial access and the role of banking institutions in a polarized political climate.
LETSTOP
Threshold
Whiterock
OFFICIAL TRUMP
ChangeX
Housecoin
Orderly Network
CryptoNews2025/08/05 10:39
DEX GTE plans to become independent from MegaETH and launch its mainnet, having raised over $25 million in funding.

PANews reported on August 5th that decentralized trading platform GTE has officially announced its independence from MegaETH and plans to launch its mainnet, aiming to achieve fully tokenized price discovery
PANews2025/08/05 10:38
A whale bought $3.28 million worth of PUMP tokens and established a 3x PUMP long position

According to PANews on August 5, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x9324 bought 1.06 billion PUMPs (worth US$3.28 million) in spot trading in the past four hours, and
pump.fun
PANews2025/08/05 10:26
An ancient whale transferred 108 BTC to an address associated with Wintermute, worth approximately $12.42 million.

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, an "ancient whale, dormant for 14.5 years, holding 3,963 BTC," transferred 108 BTC, worth approximately $12.42 million, to an
Bitcoin
PANews2025/08/05 10:24
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 5, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 5th: Bonk has repurchased nearly 5% of the total supply
Bonk
Sleepless AI
Memecoin
MEMES
PANews2025/08/05 10:04

