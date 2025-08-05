2025-08-16 Saturday

The Base network is suspected to have resumed block production

PANews reported on August 5 that Basescan data showed that the Base network is suspected to have resumed block production. As of the time of posting, the latest block height
PANews2025/08/05 14:44
PANews reported on August 5 that Basescan data showed that the Base network has not produced a block for nearly half an hour, and the latest block height is 33792346.
PANews2025/08/05 14:35
Remitly plans to introduce stablecoin functionality to its global payment network, marking a big shift in how the remittance company enables international money transfers. The Seattle-based fintech, known for serving immigrants and overseas workers, aims to improve speed, reliability and cost efficiency for users in over 170 countries. The company announced Monday it will begin integrating stablecoins across three key areas of its business — value storage, treasury operations and global disbursements. Stablecoins are digital assets pegged to fiat currencies such as the US dollar and are designed to maintain price stability, making them attractive for payments in emerging markets. Stablecoin Payouts Coming to Remitly Transfers via Bridge Remitly’s first move is the launch of Remitly Wallet, a multi-currency digital wallet supporting both fiat and stablecoins. The product is currently in beta testing and is expected to go live in September. The wallet will allow users to store and use funds flexibly across borders, a feature the company says is especially useful in countries experiencing inflation or currency volatility. At the same time, Remitly is adding stablecoin payout options to its global transfer network through a partnership with Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure provider owned by Stripe. We're so excited to be partnering with @remitly to power their stablecoin rails, enhancing the flexibility and reach of their global disbursement network! 🚀 Read about the partnership here: https://t.co/7BIhoYh8K8 — Bridge (@Stablecoin) August 4, 2025 Starting in select markets this September, customers will be able to receive funds in stablecoins, routed directly from Remitly’s existing fiat system into supported wallets. USDC Now Part of Remitly’s Real-Time Treasury Operations The company’s fiat payment network already covers more than 170 countries. It supports various delivery methods, including bank transfers, mobile wallets and cash pickup at over 470,000 locations. Now, with the addition of stablecoins, Remitly aims to expand both the flexibility and reach of its services even further. Remitly is also integrating stablecoins like USDC into its internal treasury operations. By tokenizing portions of its US dollar reserves, the firm says it can move funds instantly across time zones and during weekends, reducing the need for pre-funded local currency pools and unlocking capital for more efficient liquidity management. The stablecoin rollout builds on Remitly’s early crypto involvement. In 2021, the company supported fiat off-ramps for platforms like Coinbase and Novi, helping users convert crypto assets into local currency. That experience laid the foundation for its current approach, which ties Web3 infrastructure to real-world financial needs. Stablecoins Positioned to Lower Global Transfer Costs The company says the move responds to evolving customer needs. At the same time, it reflects broader industry trends. According to the World Bank, global remittance fees average 6.26%. Stablecoins could significantly reduce these costs, especially in regions with weak or unreliable banking infrastructure. Meanwhile, Remitly notes growing demand among its users — freelancers, small businesses and families, for ways to preserve value and avoid the risks of local currency depreciation. Stablecoins, especially dollar-backed ones, offer a way to hold money in a form that resists local inflation while remaining liquid. By combining blockchain-based settlement with its licensed and compliant fiat network, Remitly is positioning itself at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. It hopes the move will strengthen user trust and widen access to cross-border financial tools.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 14:31
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce stated on Monday that legislation and regulatory agencies should protect people's rights
PANews reported on August 5 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced that it had increased its holdings by 62 bitcoins
Author: June, TechFlow On August 5, 2025, a pink knitted hat will be auctioned. It's not some designer item, nor a historical artifact—it's the Dogwifhat (WIF) logo, the hat worn
The CEO of South Korean crypto exchange Bitsonic has been sentenced to a second jail term for another fraud charge. CEO Shin Jin-wook already faces a 7-year sentence in prison for stealing 10 billion won ($7.5 million) worth of customer deposits. South Korean media outlet Digital Asset reported that a Daegu District Court judge sentenced Shin for his alleged involvement in Bitsonic Coin (BSC) fraud. CEO Admits to Bitsonic Coin Fraud The CEO defrauded customers for a total of 160 million won ($115K) “by inflating BSC trading volume and market price after inducing transactions through false announcements,” the verdict noted. Shin used false KRW points obtained via buybacks to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum from members. He later converted the digital assets into cash and invested in firms unrelated to the exchange, it added. Additionally, he falsified the lockup period, only to discover that neither the investment nor interest could be returned to investors. “Although Mr. Shin was unable to reach an agreement with the victims, he admitted his wrongdoing and is reflecting on it,” said Judge Seong Gi-jun. “The sentencing conditions, including the motive and circumstances of the crime, were taken into consideration when determining the sentence.” Here’s How Bitsonic Chiefs Landed in “Lenient” Sentences In February 2024, Shin and Bitsonic’s chief technology officer, surnamed Bae, were sentenced to a combined 8 years in prison for manipulating crypto prices and hugely profiting from them. Per a Seoul District Court, Shin had “reached an agreement with two of the victims who suffered the largest amount of damages,” at the time. Further, neither CEO Shin nor Bae had a history of committing similar types of crime, the Judge noted. This led the Judge to sentence both Bitsonic chiefs to a “lenient” sentence. Besides, under South Korean law, defendants can appeal guilty verdicts and sentences at the High Court and the Supreme Court.
Aave (AAVE) is facing renewed selling pressure as bearish momentum builds, with the price retesting a previously broken ascending trendline.
PANews reported on August 5th that Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu wrote on the X platform: "We are here to publicly announce our support for the Tower
PANews' TOP 5 influential columnists and TOP 10 column article popularity rankings for July 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "Double List") were released today. We conducted a comprehensive assessment
