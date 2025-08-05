2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
BounceBit Launches First RWA Yield Platform Based on Franklin Templeton On-Chain Treasury Bond Fund

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to Digital Journal , BounceBit officially launched BB Prime , an innovative yield platform that combines real-world assets ( RWAs ) with crypto-native
PANews2025/08/05 21:08
Trump says banks discriminate against his supporters

PANews reported on August 5 that US President Trump said on Tuesday that he believes several banks discriminate against his supporters, adding that Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase had
PANews2025/08/05 20:55
Galaxy earns $30.7m in Q2 as Bitcoin holdings, AI strategy expand

Galaxy Digital is once again profitable, thanks to the appreciation of is crypto holdings and investments.
Crypto.news2025/08/05 20:47
Indonesian Vice President's Office Explores Bitcoin as National Reserve

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, the Indonesian Vice President's Office has invited members of the Bitcoin community to discuss the possibility of using Bitcoin as
PANews2025/08/05 20:44
Trump: India's tariffs will be significantly increased in the next 24 hours

PANews reported on August 5 that US President Trump said on Tuesday that he would increase tariffs on Indian imports from the current 25% rate "very significantly" over the next
PANews2025/08/05 20:40
US President Trump: I may not run for US president again

PANews reported on August 5 that US President Trump may not run for US president again.
PANews2025/08/05 20:39
Market News: OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic receive US approval to sign civilian AI contracts

PANews reported on August 5 that market news: OpenAI, Google and Anthropic have obtained approval from the United States to sign civilian artificial intelligence contracts.
PANews2025/08/05 20:37
SharpLink's Ethereum holdings increased to 521,939, and all of its ETH was staked.

PANews reported on August 5th that SharpLink (SBET)'s latest announcement revealed that the company currently holds 521,939 Ethereum (ETH). Between July 28th and August 3rd, SharpLink purchased 83,561 ETH for
PANews2025/08/05 20:25
Trump: New Fed chairman may be announced soon

PANews reported on August 5th that US President Trump stated: "Many candidates for Federal Reserve chairman are very good. Warsh is good, Hassett is also very good, and there are
PANews2025/08/05 20:20
Trump: Labor statistics are very political, Powell cuts interest rates too late

PANews reported on August 5th that US President Trump reiterated his accusation that labor statistics are manipulated. He also claimed that the Federal Reserve chairmanship is political and that Powell's
PANews2025/08/05 20:14

Zprávy, co právě letí

