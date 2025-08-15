Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
BIS researchers propose scoring system for crypto wallets based on transfer history
PANews reported on August 15th, DL News reported, that researchers at the Bank for International Settlements proposed in a new paper to score individuals based on their cryptocurrency transfer history.
BANK
$0.0666
+15.56%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 08:47
A wallet sold 2,099 ETH, and a total of 6,194 ETH was sold in the past two days.
PANews reported on August 15th that a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation, but possibly not operated by the foundation, has sold 2,099 ETH worth $9.61 million, according to Onchain
ETH
$4,488.41
-2.37%
NOT
$0.001928
+0.57%
WALLET
$0.02809
-3.90%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 08:31
Treasury Secretary Confirms US to Acquire Bitcoin for Reserve via Budget-Neutral Tactics
After stating the U.S. government won’t buy bitcoin, the Treasury chief now clarifies plans to expand the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using budget-neutral strategies that avoid new spending. US Eyes Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Acquisition to Expand Strategic Reserve, Treasury Secretary Reveals U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took to social media platform X on Aug. 14 to clarify […]
T
$0.01657
-0.48%
U
$0.02656
-1.08%
VIA
$0.0164
-2.38%
NOW
$0.00718
+3.60%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 08:30
Huang Licheng opened a $113 million long position in BTC and ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $2.22 million on ETH long positions.
PANews reported on August 15th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after last night’s drop, Maji Big Brother Huang Licheng opened a long position worth $113 million: Opened
BTC
$117,872.43
-0.66%
ETH
$4,488.41
-2.37%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 08:17
American Bitcoin, a mining company backed by members of the Trump family, purchased 16,299 Antminers from Bitmain.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to TheMinerMag, American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin mining company backed by members of US President Donald Trump's family, exercised an option earlier this month
TRUMP
$9.258
+1.01%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 08:13
From Stripe to Circle, why are fintech companies rushing to build their own blockchains?
By Ben Weiss, Fortune Magazine Compiled by Luffy, Foresight News Building one's own blockchain has become a new trend in the fintech sector. US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase already has its
LUFFY
$0.00003606
-0.52%
WHY
$0.00000003359
+8.98%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 08:00
Nakamoto and KindlyMD Merger Completed and Launch Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on August 15th that Bitcoin holding company Nakamoto and Utah-based KindlyMD have completed their merger and launched a Bitcoin financial strategy. BTC Inc. co-founder David Bailey will serve
BTC
$117,872.43
-0.66%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 07:59
The US Department of Justice has issued a search warrant to seize $2.8 million in cryptocurrency from the wallets of alleged ransomware operators.
PANews reported on August 15th that The Block reported that the US Department of Justice has issued search warrants seeking to seize $2.8 million worth of cryptocurrency from a wallet
JUSTICE
$0.00009213
-1.14%
BLOCK
$0.1701
-7.30%
WALLET
$0.02809
-3.90%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 07:52
The American Bankers Association and 52 other organizations jointly called for amendments to the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Coindesk, the American Bankers Association and other bank lobbying groups, along with 52 other banker organizations, including Americans for Financial Reform (typically
ACT
$0.03994
-0.74%
BANK
$0.0666
+15.56%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 07:46
US imposes sanctions on companies and executives affiliated with the ruble stablecoin A7A5 and the Garantex exchange
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on companies and executives associated with the Russian
U
$0.02656
-1.08%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/15 07:35
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens