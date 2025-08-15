Treasury Secretary Confirms US to Acquire Bitcoin for Reserve via Budget-Neutral Tactics

After stating the U.S. government won’t buy bitcoin, the Treasury chief now clarifies plans to expand the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using budget-neutral strategies that avoid new spending. US Eyes Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Acquisition to Expand Strategic Reserve, Treasury Secretary Reveals U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took to social media platform X on Aug. 14 to clarify […]