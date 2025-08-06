Burza MEXC
Robinhood Crypto Launches ONDO and FLOKI for US Users
PANews reported on August 6 that according to market news, Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users to further expand the platform's assets.
ONDO
$0,9973
-1,00%
FLOKI
$0,00010528
-1,86%
PANews
2025/08/06 09:11
Ledger Wallet Software Limitations Prevent Some Cardano Users from Claiming the "Glacier Airdrop"
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, software limitations on Ledger hardware wallets are preventing some Cardano users from participating in the Midnight Foundation's two-month "Glacier Drop" airdrop,
WALLET
$0,02807
-3,93%
PANews
2025/08/06 09:03
What impact does the circulation velocity of Bitcoin have on future development?
By Stefania Barbaglio, Coindesk Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Bitcoin’s on-chain velocity is at its lowest level in a decade, suggesting a shift in its use from currency to
FUTURE
$0,13699
-0,01%
PANews
2025/08/06 09:00
Base: "Switching to an incorrectly configured backup sorter" caused a 33-minute interruption in block production yesterday
PANews reported on August 6th, according to Cointelegraph, that Ethereum's Layer 2 blockchain, Base, experienced an outage on Tuesday, interrupting block production for 33 minutes due to a switch to
LAYER
$0,6024
-1,71%
BLOCK
$0,1702
-7,34%
PANews
2025/08/06 08:51
An entity is suspected of receiving over $360 million worth of ETH through four wallets in the past two days.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, four multi-signature wallets (belonging to the same entity) received 101,131 ETH worth US$363.58 million from FalconX, Galaxy Digital and
MULTI
$0,08325
+3,03%
ETH
$4 487,05
-2,56%
PANews
2025/08/06 08:48
Bitwise CIO: The U.S. SEC Chairman’s speech on “Project Crypto” contains three key opportunities
According to Cointelegraph, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan described U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins' "Project Crypto" speech as a "five-year investment roadmap," highlighting three key opportunities: Ethereum/Layer 1 blockchains,
U
$0,02656
-1,08%
LAYER
$0,6024
-1,71%
PANews
2025/08/06 08:34
Jupiter Lend, a lending protocol, will be launched in phases, with private beta starting today.
PANews reported on August 6th that Jupiter, the Solana ecosystem DEX, announced on the X platform that its lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, will be launched in phases, starting with a
BETA
$0,0001497
+8,71%
PANews
2025/08/06 08:28
The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million
PANews reported on August 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four battles against ETH" continued to short ETH.
ETH
$4 487,05
-2,56%
WIN
$0,0000617
+0,81%
PANews
2025/08/06 08:18
“Insider whale” @qwatio has closed out his ETH short position, now holding only $115 million in BTC short positions
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "insider whale" @qwatio closed his ETH short position at 7:00 AM to prevent liquidation of his BTC short
BTC
$117 872,51
-0,69%
ETH
$4 487,05
-2,56%
NOW
$0,00717
+3,31%
PANews
2025/08/06 08:10
US neobank Slash partners with Stripe's Bridge to launch stablecoin for global commercial payments
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, San Francisco-based corporate neobank Slash launched a payment and fund management platform on Tuesday, powered by a new USD stablecoin issued
FUND
$0,03012
-24,70%
PANews
2025/08/06 08:06
