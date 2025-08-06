Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
The former SEC chief of staff compared liquidity pledges to the Lehman Brothers incident, and the crypto industry hit back
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, Amanda Fischer, former chief of staff under former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, stated on Monday that liquidity staking could trigger a
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 10:56
Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced
BTC
$117,869.18
-0.70%
ETH
$4,486.78
-2.57%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 10:50
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market
PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
KARRAT
$0.0574
-4.01%
GAME
$23.901
-2.31%
OPEN
$0.000000093
-4.12%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 10:27
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months
PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation
TOKEN
$0.01535
-1.91%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 10:20
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/6: The pump ecosystem is counterattacking, and some tokens are starting
PUMP
$0.003492
-2.81%
AI
$0.1235
-0.24%
MEME
$0.001872
-5.45%
MEMES
$0.00008903
+0.75%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 10:13
OpenAI in talks to sell stock at $500 billion valuation
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI is in preliminary talks about a possible secondary sale of employee stock, valuing
PEOPLE
$0.01894
-2.92%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 09:56
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.
PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRIS
$0.0010709
-1.31%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 09:47
Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July
PANews reported on August 6th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that, looking at specific ETF categories, crypto ETFs saw double the inflows of other
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 09:43
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO
$0.1233
+0.24%
BLOCK
$0.1703
-7.29%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 09:35
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Scam Sniffer, someone lost $3.05 million six hours ago due to signing a phishing transaction. The victim signed a malicious transfer transaction
SIX
$0.02135
+1.56%
SCAM
$0.000004
-18.36%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 09:24
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens