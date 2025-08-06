Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Crypto Beast changed his username to @realcryptoelio and was accused of manipulating 45 wallets, causing $ALT to plummet.
PANews reported on August 6th that according to an investigation by ZachXBT, Crypto Beast has reactivated his account and changed his username to @realcryptoelio. Earlier reports indicated that he was
ALT
$0.002547
-5.87%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 16:42
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bears aim for levels below $30 as short bets rise
Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading in red at around $37.50 on Wednesday after failing to close above a key resistance earlier this week. This downturn is further supported by on-chain and derivatives metrics, which show HYPE’s rising sell dominant phase and short positions hitting a one-month high.
HYPE
$48.06
+1.86%
RED
$0.376
+0.58%
Sdílet
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 16:38
Espresso will airdrop additional tokens, including 25,000 $ESP, 33% of the subscription amount, and an additional 10% for NFT holders.
PANews reported on August 6th that the Espresso Foundation, a foundation focused on building Rollup-native infrastructure, announced the conclusion of its community token sale on the KaitoAI platform, with demand
TOKEN
$0.01535
-1.91%
NFT
$0.0000004677
-0.31%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 16:21
Brazil and Indonesia weigh creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves
Multiple countries, including Indonesia and Brazil, are now exploring the creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves to strengthen economic resilience and modernize financial infrastructure. Will Indonesia establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve? Bitcoin Indonesia, a local crypto advocacy group, recently met with…
MET
$0.2251
-1.53%
NOW
$0.00717
+3.31%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 16:19
Toncoin Price Forecast: TON risks further losses below the 50-day EMA as bearish momentum increases
Toncoin (TON) hits pause to a two-day pullback of over 10% near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.182, but the near-term outlook remains tilted to the downside.
NEAR
$2.745
-0.90%
TON
$3.446
+0.96%
Sdílet
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 16:10
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$29.67708 million
According to PANews on August 6, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.1942
-1.27%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 16:08
Liquidity becomes the decisive factor, will BTC peak in September?
Author: arndxt Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Welcome to the age of hyper-speculative capitalism. Keep an eye on the M2 money supply in mid-September. In the current irrational economic environment,
BTC
$117,869.17
-0.70%
HYPER
$0.35658
+0.64%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 16:00
CryptoQuant: On-chain data indicates strong support in the $108,000 to $112,000 range, and the current pullback is normal
PANews reported on August 6th that according to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high, but long-term holders have begun selling at high prices, including a Satoshi-era
ERA
$0.9416
+1.56%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 15:41
Is BlackRock dumping? Millions in BTC and ETH on the move as ETF loses deepen
An ongoing portfolio shuffle by the asset manager and ETF issuer is pointing to signs of a looming sell-off. On August 5, blockchain trackers spotlighted major transfers from wallets linked to BlackRock, showing 2,544 Bitcoin (BTC) and 101,975 Ethereum (ETH)…
BTC
$117,869.17
-0.70%
MOVE
$0.1362
+0.07%
MAJOR
$0.16289
-2.60%
ETH
$4,487.57
-2.55%
Sdílet
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 15:22
Celer Launches cBridge Support for Unichain, Enabling ETH Cross-Chain Bridging
PANews reported on August 6 that Celer announced that its cBridge now supports Unichain. Users can use cBridge to quickly transfer ETH between Unichain and 12 blockchain ecosystems including Ethereum,
CROSS
$0.27934
+3.87%
ETH
$4,487.57
-2.55%
NOW
$0.00717
+3.31%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/06 15:06
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens