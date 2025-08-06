2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

PANews reported on August 6th that Stride, the Cosmos ecosystem's liquidity staking protocol, announced on the X platform that following Cosmos' cancellation of its EVM plan, the Stride team has
PANews2025/08/06 19:35
Find Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Solution, Helping XRP Holders Easily Convert Idle Assets Into Stable Income

In response to XRP market volatility and price pressure, Find Mining today officially launched a new cloud mining service for XRP holders. Featuring zero threshold, USD settlement, and automated returns, it allows users to convert their XRP holdings into a stable daily income, mitigating the uncertainty brought by price fluctuations. XRP Market Background: Opportunities Amidst Volatility Recently, XRP's trading price has repeatedly fallen below key support levels, fluctuating below $3, causing some holders to wait and see or even consider abandoning their coins. However, Find Mining's innovative solution provides a viable passive income path for XRP assets, allowing idle holdings to continue to generate value without selling. About Find Mining In the turbulent era of digital assets, Find Mining, founded in 2018, has ushered in a new era of cloud mining for users worldwide in a legal and transparent manner. As a registered, compliant platform that has undergone multi-national security audits, Find Mining is committed to building a "visible and tangible" passive income system. Users do not need mining machines or technical skills. Simply through the official platform, they can participate in the intelligent allocation of computing power from global green energy mining farms and view daily earnings, contract status, and fund flows in real time, truly achieving "transparent returns, simple operations, and security and peace of mind." Core Advantages and Highlights No hardware required, extremely simple operation, and easy to use There is no need to purchase mining machines or worry about maintenance. Users can complete registration, select contracts, deposit XRP, and activate mining services with one click through the Find Mining mobile app or web version. There is no technical threshold. Denominated in US dollars and settled daily to avoid the risk of currency price fluctuations The contract is priced in US dollars and settled daily. The platform automatically converts XRP into US dollars at the real-time exchange rate and invests it in cloud mining. When the profit is settled, users can withdraw or choose to pay for withdrawals with XRP, effectively locking in asset value and reducing the impact of fluctuations. Smart scheduling and green energy support Find Mining uses AI-powered algorithms to dynamically allocate mining farm computing power, collaborating with over 135 green energy data centers worldwide to improve mining efficiency while ensuring environmental responsibility and long-term sustainability. Low entry level, adaptable to various contract budgets Contracts start at a minimum of $100, with options like the $15 "Starter Plan" and larger investment plans up to tens of thousands of dollars available, catering to both small-scale investors and experienced long-term holders.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 19:10
AI identifies ETH memecoin that could surpass DOGE’s $30b market cap and it’s not SHIB

As memecoin giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu lose momentum, Pepeto emerges with real infrastructure, ultra-low entry price, and fast-growing community buzz for 2025’s next big run. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/08/06 19:00
White House: Trump will make "a statement" at 4:30 a.m.

PANews reported on August 6 that the White House stated that US President Trump will make "a statement" in the Oval Office at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday (4:30
PANews2025/08/06 18:23
Ethereum gas fees explained: the complete guide for beginners

Known for its strong smart contracts and decentralized apps (dApps), Ethereum is the second-largest blockchain by market capitalization. However, if you have ever transacted on Ethereum (ETH), you have likely encountered gas costs, which can be perplexing, annoying, and even…
Crypto.news2025/08/06 18:15
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM downtrend likely to continue as bearish bets surge

Stellar (XLM) depreciates by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday as it continues to trade within a falling channel pattern on the 4-hour time frame. Investors anticipate a steeper correction as optimism in XLM derivatives wanes, with bearish bets rising and open interest declines.
Fxstreet2025/08/06 18:15
US crypto strategic reserve fever spreads to Asia and Latin America—here are the latest countries eyeing crypto reserves

The establishment of a US crypto strategic reserve has started a global trend of nations interested in holding crypto assets like Bitcoin. Here are the countries expressing interest in holding crypto. National crypto reserves seem to be all the rage…
Crypto.news2025/08/06 18:13
Derive data shows a bearish bias in Bitcoin and Ethereum's August options markets

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Derive data shows that with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged at its July meeting, market sentiment has
PANews2025/08/06 18:11
Polygon ID becomes Billions, raises $30 million to further its commitment to trusted digital identity

Author: Zen, PANews Earlier this month, Billions, a universal human-computer interaction network, announced the completion of a total financing of US$30 million, led by Polygon. Other investors include well-known institutions
PANews2025/08/06 17:59
KakaoBank, South Korea's largest online bank, is evaluating issuing a Korean won stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , KakaoBank , the online-only bank under South Korean IT giant Kakao , CFO Kwon Tae-hoon stated at its semi-annual
PANews2025/08/06 17:48

