Cryptocurrency strategist: Bitcoin's trend may be difficult to predict

PANews reported on August 6 that 21Shares cryptocurrency strategist Matt Mena stated that Bitcoin's performance is difficult to predict given the random nature of short-term movements. He stated that cryptocurrencies
PANews2025/08/06 22:35
Caocao Travel and Shengli Securities cooperate to develop RWA and stablecoin applications

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Sina Finance, Cao Cao Travel signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) for virtual asset cooperation with Victory Securities, a licensed Hong
PANews2025/08/06 22:19
S&P 500 opens higher amid key corporate earnings, Bitcoin holds $114k

U.S. stocks opened higher and Bitcoin held the $114k level as Wall Street continued to cheer corporate earnings amid ongoing jitters around trade deals. The benchmark S&P 500 opened 0.3% higher and the Nasdaq added 0.5%, while the Dow Jones…
Crypto.news2025/08/06 22:16
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,821 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 15,494 ETH.

According to a report by Lookonchain on August 6th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 1,821 BTC (approximately $208 million) today, with Fidelity seeing an outflow of 872
PANews2025/08/06 22:13
Dollar extends losses after Fed officials hint at near-term rate cut

PANews reported on August 6th that the US dollar fell to a nine-day low against a basket of currencies after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari hinted that the Fed may
PANews2025/08/06 22:08
Siton Mining Launches XRP Zero-Threshold Cloud Mining App, Use Your Smartphone to Start Earning Daily Passive Income from XRP

Siton Mining’s new XRP cloud mining application has officially launched. Leveraging advanced blockchain architecture and green energy-driven technology, the new platform offers users an eco-friendly, zero-barrier, smart mining experience, enabling them to easily achieve stable daily passive income. As digital assets become increasingly popular, Siton Mining is redefining the future of XRP. Through mobile cloud mining solutions, XRP users can participate in powerful cloud computing resources with just a smartphone. Start mining with XRP, say goodbye to the high-cost, high-threshold traditional mining machine model. A Cloud Mining Platform That Changes the Rules of the Game Siton Mining is committed to building an intelligent, efficient, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency cloud mining ecosystem. Leveraging a distributed cloud computing architecture and clean energy support, users can enjoy stable, green computing power without worrying about equipment or technology. The system will also automatically switch to higher-yielding cryptocurrencies based on market conditions, making every investment more valuable. How Do I Start Smart Cloud Mining with XRP? The entire process is simple and suitable for all users: 1. Register an account and claim your rewards Visit the official website https://sitonmining.com and register with your email address. Register and receive a system airdrop reward of $10–100 USD. 2. Choose a contract plan A variety of flexible contracts are available, ranging from short-term free trials to long-term, high-yield plans. The contract structure is transparent, allowing you to purchase based on your needs. 3. Automated Revenue Distribution Once the contract is activated, the system automatically deposits mining rewards into your account daily, eliminating manual intervention. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time. Five Core Advantages of the Platform Native support for XRP mining: No need to convert to other currencies, just use XRP to start contracts Automatic daily profit distribution: The system operates intelligently, with no technical barriers to entry Diverse contract options: Flexible amounts and terms allow both beginners and veterans to find a suitable solution Asset security: Isolation of hot and cold wallets, dynamic encryption verification, and multi-layered security Global service: Covering over 180 countries, with 24/7 online customer service to answer your questions About Siton Mining Siton Mining is a leading global cloud mining platform focused on intelligent computing networks, helping users worldwide earn returns on crypto assets more easily and securely. We provide low-barrier-to-entry, highly efficient digital asset appreciation solutions. With the mission of “creating sustainable value for every cryptocurrency,” Siton Mining will continue to advance cloud mining technology and help investors achieve true “long-term value and stable returns” in the crypto world. Visit the official website https://sitonmining.com or download the official app to start your daily profit journey. Email: media@sitonmning.com
CryptoNews2025/08/06 22:06
UK’s Smarter Web Company Issues First Bitcoin-Denominated Convertible Bond Worth $21M

The Smarter Web Company raised $21 million through the UK’s first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond from TOBAM. The London-listed technology firm announced Tuesday that the Paris-based asset management company, which has maintained Bitcoin exposure since 2016, fully subscribed to the “Smarter Convert” instrument through three managed funds. The Smarter Web Company ( #SWC $TSWCF $3M8.F) RNS Announcement: Smarter Convert – $21 Million Subscription. The Smarter Web Company is pleased to announce the launch of Smarter Convert, a strategic, interest free capital-raising initiative structured as a convertible bond,… — The Smarter Web Company (@smarterwebuk) August 6, 2025 Unlike traditional convertible bonds, this structure denominates the principal repayment amount in Bitcoin while keeping the conversion share price fixed at £2.05, representing a 5% premium to Monday’s closing price of £1.95 per share. Revolutionary Bond Structure Offers Bitcoin Upside with Downside Protection The convertible bond includes several unique mechanisms designed to protect both issuer and investor interests in volatile market conditions over its 12-month term. After an initial six-month period, Smarter Web can force conversion to equity if shares trade 50% above the conversion price for ten consecutive trading days, effectively capping the company’s Bitcoin exposure risk. Conversely, if bondholders opt against conversion at maturity, the company will repay 98% of the bond’s Bitcoin-adjusted value and retain 2% to offset transaction costs. This Bitcoin denomination means repayment amounts will fluctuate with cryptocurrency prices rising if Bitcoin appreciates and falling if it declines, while conversion terms remain denominated in British pounds. If all bonds convert to equity, approximately 7.7 million new shares would be issued, calculated by dividing the $21 million at current exchange rates by the £2.05 conversion price. TOBAM CEO Yves Choueifaty described the structure as offering “prudent downside protection, premium equity participation, and a Bitcoin-denominated structure that reflects our conviction in Bitcoin as the next cornerstone of trust.” Similarly, Smarter Web CEO Andrew Webley positioned the offering as expanding funding options, stating the deal “marks yet another first for the UK capital markets” and expressing confidence it will “open up a new segment of capital for the Company.” Corporate Bitcoin Financing Evolves Beyond Pure Equity Dilution Models This convertible bond structure is yet a potential evolution in how Bitcoin-focused companies access capital markets, moving beyond the pure equity dilution model popularized by MicroStrategy. The new approach offers a middle path between traditional debt and equity financing, potentially addressing concerns raised by analysts about excessive shareholder dilution in the corporate Bitcoin treasury space. UK BTC Companies Accumulation Race (Source: Smarter Web ) Smarter Web’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy has generated remarkable returns, with the company achieving a 49,198% year-to-date BTC yield through multiple purchases throughout 2025, including 325 Bitcoin in July and 196.8 Bitcoin in June. 🚀 Smarter Web Company crosses 2,000 Bitcoin mark after $27 million purchase reaching top 25 global corporate rankings with 49,198% YTD yield. #Bitcoin #Treasury https://t.co/cDM2etAMnF — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 The company has invested £166.8 million total at an average price of £81,346 per coin, positioning itself among the top 25 global corporate Bitcoin holders with approximately £500,000 in remaining treasury cash for future deployments. However, this aggressive strategy has driven significant stock volatility, with shares falling 15% after recent fundraising despite being up 274% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Japanese Bitcoin investment firm Metaplanet recently filed to raise $3.6 billion through preferred stock offerings, demonstrating continued appetite for innovative financing structures in the sector. The broader corporate Bitcoin treasury movement has seen over 283 companies accumulate 3.64 million Bitcoin collectively, though some industry observers question the sustainability of current strategies. In fact, Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz recently suggested the market may have reached “peak treasury company issuance,” shifting focus to which existing players will achieve meaningful scale. Even earlier this year, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel warned that companies issuing shares near their Bitcoin net asset value risk creating “erosion” rather than capital formation.
CryptoNews2025/08/06 22:06
SBI Holdings Plans To Launch First Dual Bitcoin-XRP ETF In Japan, Wants To Expand Into Stablecoins

SBI Holdings has expressed plans to launch Japan’s first dual Bitcoin-XRP ETF (exchange-traded fund) and says it wants to expand into stablecoins. In its Q2 2025 earnings report , the
Insidebitcoins2025/08/06 22:02
White House: Trump to impose 25% tariff on Indian goods

PANews reported on August 6 that the White House said Trump will impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods.
PANews2025/08/06 21:57
TROLL tokens surged 1,300 times in 3.5 months, with one address earning $3.78 million on a single investment.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Lookonchain, a trader named "frostx.sol" purchased 20.91 million TROLL tokens for $2,900 three months ago. He subsequently sold 2.55 million TROLL tokens
PANews2025/08/06 21:52

