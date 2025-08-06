2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

This memecoin could make a million off $2k quicker than Ripple did in its earliest days

Early XRP holders saw life-changing gains; now LILPEPE is capturing attention as the next explosive crypto contender. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/07 02:45
TAO Synergies ramps up Bittensor holdings, now holds over 42,000 TAO

Nasdaq-listed TAO Synergies has added significantly to its Bittensor treasury holdings as it strengthens its digital asset treasury strategy. TAO Synergies, one of the largest publicly-traded holder of Bittensor (TAO) as a treasury asset, announced that it currently holds 42,111…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 01:26
Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE

Pepeto is shaking up the memecoin scene with real utility, zero trading tax, and a $5.7m presale, positioning itself as a strong 2025 contender against SHIB and DOGE. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/08/07 01:00
Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution

Karnataka’s tech capital appears to be going all-in on blockchain. Behind closed doors, Coinbase’s legal chief and Indian officials mapped out a surprising alliance: developer tools, cyberdefense, and a potential policy shift that could influence India’s onchain playbook. On August…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:46
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:35
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
PANews2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
PANews2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
PANews2025/08/06 23:39
Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Yu Jin, a major BTC short seller, known as "inside boss," qwatio, cut his BTC short position by half 20 minutes ago.
PANews2025/08/06 23:36

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens