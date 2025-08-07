Burza MEXC
/
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Jupiter launches Jupiter Plugin, a customizable plugin that doesn't require RPC.
PANews reported on August 7th that Jupiter announced the launch of the Jupiter Plugin. This is an open-source, lightweight, plug-and-play version of Jupiter that allows users to seamlessly integrate end-to-end
T
$0.01656
-0.65%
PLAY
$0.04762
-6.44%
PLUG
$0.0000508
-4.11%
OPEN
$0.000000093
-4.12%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 10:15
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 7, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 7th: $BOSS If you bought BOSS yesterday, it will become
BOSS
$0.005042
+11.94%
AI
$0.1236
-0.32%
MEME
$0.001875
-5.20%
MEMES
$0.00008905
+0.79%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 10:14
Luxor COO: Trump's tariff reforms will squeeze the US Bitcoin mining market
PANews reported on August 7th that Luxor Technology COO Ethan Vera stated, according to The Block, that the growth of US Bitcoin mining machines will slow as the White House
WHITE
$0.0005924
-3.15%
TRUMP
$9.258
+0.98%
HOUSE
$0.021946
+22.15%
BLOCK
$0.1702
-7.70%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 10:00
Ethereum dApps have generated approximately $26.8 billion in fees to date
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Token Terminal data, since the launch of Ethereum, applications (dApps) on Ethereum have generated approximately US$26.8 billion in user payments, which is
TOKEN
$0.01537
-2.03%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 09:49
Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position is on the verge of liquidation, with a total loss of approximately $2.34 million in recent transactions.
According to PANews on August 7th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 failed to take profits on his ETH short position when it had generated $4.25 million in profits, and
ETH
$4,485.95
-2.59%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 09:44
PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA
PANews reported on August 7th that PancakeSwap announced the launch of a new category of stock perpetual contracts within its PancakeSwap perpetual contracts platform: stock perpetual contracts. Users can trade
TRADE
$0.1285
-1.03%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 09:36
A whale/institution created a new wallet and increased its holdings by 11,062 ETH. In the past three days, it created 5 wallets and increased its holdings by over $500 million in ETH.
According to PANews on August 7th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a mysterious whale/organization created a new wallet and received 11,062 ETH (US$40.74 million) from FalconX an hour ago. Over the
ETH
$4,485.95
-2.59%
WALLET
$0.02805
-3.97%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 09:27
South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service commissions research on global stablecoin legislation
PANews reported on August 7 that according to News1, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea commissioned a study on the second phase
SECOND
$0.0000096
+26.31%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 09:19
Tornado Cash's Roman Storm convicted of running unlicensed money transmitter
A Manhattan jury convicted Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm on Wednesday for operating an unlicensed money transmitter, one of three accusations he faced at trial.
STORM
$0.01396
+0.14%
Sdílet
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 09:13
The number of daily transactions on the Ethereum network rose to 1.87 million, approaching the all-time high of 1.96 million set in January 2024.
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Etherscan data showed that Ethereum's daily transaction count rose slightly to 1.87 million yesterday, approaching the all-time high of 1.96 million
ROSE
$0.02802
+1.41%
Sdílet
PANews
2025/08/07 08:39
Zprávy, co právě letí
Další
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
$SCA rose 36.93% in the past 24 hours, becoming the largest gainer among Sui ecosystem tokens