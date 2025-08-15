Coinbase Slashes Low-Quality Account Restrictions by 90% With AI and Voice Support

Account restrictions are being crushed as Coinbase unleashes AI-powered compliance, voice support, and self-service tools to deliver faster resolutions and seamless control for crypto users. Coinbase Turns the Tide on Account Restrictions With Self-Service and Speed Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14 that it is implementing a range of user experience and […]