2025-08-16 Saturday
Novinky ze světa kryptoměn
Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
The new address that opened a PEPE position the day before yesterday is suspected to have bought another $1.21 million of PEPE in the early morning, with a current floating loss of about $140,000.
PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring indicated that the new address 0x122...002bA, which initially established a PEPE position the day before yesterday, was suspected of replenishing its position
PEPE
$0.00001093
-1.62%
PANews
2025/08/15 11:00
The crypto market suffered setbacks across the board, with the Meme sector leading the decline of more than 8%, and ETH falling below $4,500 at one point.
PANews reported on August 15th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market suffered across the board over the past 24 hours, with declines ranging from 2% to 9% due
MORE
$0.09992
+7.46%
MEME
$0.001875
-5.11%
ETH
$4,486.61
-2.59%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:44
Smart money with a 100% win rate in four ETH waves bought 2174.02 WETH in the early morning
PANews reported on August 15th that according to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, smart money 0x54d...e6029, who has had a 100% win rate on four ETH swings since June 20th, has made a
WAVES
$1.2477
+5.38%
SMART
$0.008223
-3.25%
JUNE
$0.0934
+1.30%
ETH
$4,486.61
-2.59%
WIN
$0.0000617
+0.83%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:31
Coinbase Slashes Low-Quality Account Restrictions by 90% With AI and Voice Support
Account restrictions are being crushed as Coinbase unleashes AI-powered compliance, voice support, and self-service tools to deliver faster resolutions and seamless control for crypto users. Coinbase Turns the Tide on Account Restrictions With Self-Service and Speed Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 14 that it is implementing a range of user experience and […]
AI
$0.1236
-0.24%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/15 10:30
Oblong, a US-listed company, reported financial results: 21,613 TAO tokens have been purchased and pledged.
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed digital asset finance company Oblong released its second-quarter financial results report ending June 30, 2025, disclosing that based on its
TAO
$373.16
+1.38%
SECOND
$0.0000095
+26.66%
JUNE
$0.0934
+1.30%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:28
Huma Finance partners with Arf and Geoswift to launch settlement solution, providing same-day payment services for global online sellers
PANews reported on August 15th that Huma Finance, a PayFi network, announced a breakthrough settlement solution in partnership with Arf, Geoswift, and PolyFlow, enabling merchants on global e-commerce platforms to
HUMA
$0.03717
+8.11%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:28
Coinbase: The altcoin season may fully arrive in Q3, and the Federal Reserve's loose policy may unleash more potential in the medium term
PANews reported on August 15th that Coinbase, in its monthly outlook, remained optimistic for the third quarter of 2025. With September approaching, current market conditions suggest the potential for altcoin
MORE
$0.09992
+7.46%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006951
-6.57%
MAY
$0.05018
-2.06%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:22
"Set 10 big goals first" Jasonleo shorted BTC and ETH, now making a profit of $4.723 million
PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jasonleo, who "sets 10 major targets first," has already opened short positions in BTC and ETH at their peaks: BTC: Opened
BTC
$117,857.19
-0.68%
MAJOR
$0.16265
-2.64%
ETH
$4,486.61
-2.59%
NOW
$0.00716
+3.17%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:14
EtherRock 26 was sold at 135 ETH
PANews reported on August 15 that EtherRock tweeted that EtherRock 26 was traded for 135 ETH (US$606,525) at 5:32 am today.
ETH
$4,486.61
-2.59%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:10
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 15, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 15th: US July PPI is higher than expected, the market
AI
$0.1236
-0.24%
MEME
$0.001875
-5.11%
MEMES
$0.00008902
+0.80%
PANews
2025/08/15 10:09
