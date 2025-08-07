Burza MEXC
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 7: Galaxy Digital Holds $34M In XRP, Bitcoin ETFs End Outflows Streak, IREN Mines More BTC Than MARA
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates A filing by Galaxy Digital shows it holds $34.4 million in XRP, US Spot Bitcoin ETFs ended their multi-day outflows streak,
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/07 16:18
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million
According to PANews on August 7, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/07 16:16
DeFi's "Godfather" operates RWA, and the tokenized asset management platform Superstate has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in two years.
By Nancy, PANews Tokenization is becoming one of the few narratives in this crypto cycle that has Wall Street bowing and regulators agreeing. Amidst this RWA craze, Superstate, a tokenized
PANews
2025/08/07 16:10
China FOMO strikes again as nation tests stablecoin rollout to boost renminbi: report
Insiders say China plans to launch renminbi-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat the U.S. dollar. However, the launch is held back by capital outflow concerns. In a recent article by the Financial Times, its been revealed that Chinese officials…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 16:09
British blockchain project BOB has raised a total of US$21 million in financing, with participation from Amber Group and others.
PANews reported on August 7th that BOB, a UK blockchain project focused on building a hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum DeFi chain, has raised a total of $21 million since December
PANews
2025/08/07 16:06
Regulatory turmoil: Hong Kong issues strictest stablecoin regulations, US seeks to build on-chain financial markets
On August 1, the highly anticipated Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance was finally officially implemented. Amidst the market's heated speculation, regulators have unsurprisingly poured cold water on stablecoins. Hong Kong's stablecoin
PANews
2025/08/07 16:00
RWA registration platform launched in Hong Kong
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi Data, the RWA registration and filing platform was officially launched in Hong Kong today. Initiated by the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization
PANews
2025/08/07 15:51
Glassnode: BTC short-term holders’ cost line is at $106,000. If it fails to break through the $116,900 resistance, it may fall to $110,000.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Glassnode, the price of Bitcoin has continued to fall since it hit a record high of $123,000 in mid-July. It has now
PANews
2025/08/07 15:48
Sentora: About 95% of Bitcoin addresses are profitable, and the $116,000 to $119,000 range may become resistance
PANews reported on August 7 that according to on-chain data analysis by Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock), Bitcoin's recent volatility has remained at around 20%, showing a long-term downward trend. There are
PANews
2025/08/07 15:35
Sui blockchain integrated by major decentralized ad platform Alkimi
Decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated Sui’s blockchain and technology stack to bring ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management entirely onchain. Sui (SUI) announced today that decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated with the Sui blockchain and…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 15:26
