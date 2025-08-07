Burza MEXC
Savvy Mining users earn daily by activating BTC miners with XRP
With XRP gaining momentum, platforms like SAVVY MINING offer investors a way to earn daily passive income without hardware or technical expertise.
BTC
$117,857.18
-0.68%
XRP
$3.0938
-0.07%
LIKE
$0.011943
+5.62%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 17:38
Musk: Grok Imagine video generation function is now available on Android
PANews reported on August 7th that Elon Musk announced that the Grok Imagine video generation feature is now available on Android . Users can experience the feature on Android devices,
GROK
$0.001841
-3.15%
ELON
$0.0000001138
-2.65%
IMAGINE
$0.0004939
+0.34%
NOW
$0.00716
+3.17%
PANews
2025/08/07 17:36
Exclusive Interview with Solana Mobile General Manager: How does the zero-commission Web3 mobile Seeker start the flywheel effect?
Author: Token Relations Compiled by Tim, PANews In this month's new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile. Solana Mobile, an innovative project
MOBILE
$0.000353
-0.78%
EFFECT
$0.006251
-0.50%
TOKEN
$0.01537
-1.91%
ZERO
$0.00006056
-0.96%
PANews
2025/08/07 17:30
UAE SCA and Dubai VARA reach crypto regulatory cooperation to promote mutual recognition of licenses
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Cointelegraph , the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority ( SCA ) and the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( VARA ) announced
PANews
2025/08/07 17:27
INFINIT: IN airdrop claims will open today at 18:00 for a period of one month
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to an official announcement, users of the INFINIT ecosystem can now claim the IN airdrop at claim.infinit.tech from 6:00 PM on August 7th
OPEN
$0.000000093
-4.12%
NOW
$0.00716
+3.17%
PANews
2025/08/07 17:22
Number Of Salaries Paid In Crypto Triples In A Year With USDC The Favorite: Report
The number of professionals that are receiving their salaries in crypto has tripled between 2023 and 2024 with USD Coin (USDC) the preferred payment option amid Circle's enterprise push, a
USDC
$0.9993
+0.01%
PUSH
$0.03943
-1.07%
PAID
$0.0271
-2.51%
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/07 17:18
China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations
PANews reported on August 7 that the People's Bank of China's Open Market Operations Office issued an announcement stating that in order to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system,
PEOPLE
$0.01896
-2.96%
ORDER
$0.1348
-9.83%
BANK
$0.06615
+14.64%
OPEN
$0.000000093
-4.12%
PANews
2025/08/07 17:06
WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users
PANews reported on August 7th that WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 Points Program, aiming to reward stablecoin users through a loyalty reward mechanism. The program will initially
USD1
$0.9993
-0.06%
PANews
2025/08/07 16:46
AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions
PANews reported on August 7th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades, the "mysterious whale" who previously lost $40 million, has become active again. He deposited $4.6 million in USDC
PANews
2025/08/07 16:36
Malicious crypto trading bots siphon over $900k via aged YouTube accounts
A network of crypto scammers is leveraging aged YouTube accounts to push trading bots that lure users into deploying malicious smart contracts capable of draining their wallets. Sounding the alarm on this "widespread and ongoing" threat, senior threat researcher Alex…
ALEX
$0.00545
+1.86%
PUSH
$0.03943
-1.07%
SMART
$0.008223
-3.25%
VIA
$0.0162
-2.99%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 16:20
