2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by another 10,975 ETH, worth $42.79 million.

Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by another 10,975 ETH, worth $42.79 million.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, listed company Sharplink Gaming once again increased its holdings of 10,975 ETH to its strategic ETH reserve, worth US$42.79
Ethereum
ETH$4,482.31-2.61%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/08 07:47
Trump Nominates Pro-Crypto Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board Seat

Trump Nominates Pro-Crypto Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board Seat

PANews reported on August 8th that The Block has announced that US President Trump has nominated pro-cryptocurrency economist Stephen Miran to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran,
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.244+0.81%
Propy
PRO$0.8031+1.86%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1709-6.86%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/08 07:43
Fundamental Global plans to issue up to $5 billion in securities to buy more Ethereum

Fundamental Global plans to issue up to $5 billion in securities to buy more Ethereum

PANews reported on August 8th that Coincentral has reported that Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global Inc. (FGF) has filed an S-3 registration statement with the US SEC, proposing a securities offering of
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+7.59%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/08 07:36
Block increased its holdings by 108 bitcoins in Q2, bringing its holdings to 8,692.

Block increased its holdings by 108 bitcoins in Q2, bringing its holdings to 8,692.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to HODL15Capital, Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block, Inc. (XYZ) increased its holdings of 108 bitcoins in the second quarter, and the company currently
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000091+19.73%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1709-6.86%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/08 07:29
The US SEC and Ripple have concluded their legal dispute: both parties have dropped their appeals, and the ruling on XRP remains unchanged.

The US SEC and Ripple have concluded their legal dispute: both parties have dropped their appeals, and the ruling on XRP remains unchanged.

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, a significant legal battle in the crypto industry appears to be nearing its end. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
XRP
XRP$3.0915-0.06%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1709-6.86%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/08 07:23
Trump signs executive order to halt unfair treatment of crypto industry by cutting off banking services

Trump signs executive order to halt unfair treatment of crypto industry by cutting off banking services

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, US President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at preventing federal regulators from targeting financial institutions doing business
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.244+0.81%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1343-10.40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1709-6.86%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/08 07:14
Trump’s Executive Orders Mark A ‘Historic Shift,’ Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger Says

Trump’s Executive Orders Mark A ‘Historic Shift,’ Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger Says

Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive orders on Thursday, calling them “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” Summer Mersinger Praises New Executive Orders On August 7, Trump signed two executive orders: one permitting crypto and other alternative assets in 401(k) plans, and another penalizing banks for “debanking”—or denying customer service based on ideological reasons. Following the announcement, Mersinger issued a statement via the association’s official X account, calling the directives “landmark” actions. The following statement is attributed to Blockchain Association CEO @SKMersinger following today’s Executive Orders from @POTUS : pic.twitter.com/7QkUSESk7m — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) August 7, 2025 “Ending the discriminatory practice of debanking lawful crypto companies sends a clear message: the era of ‘reputation risk’ being used to justify financial exclusion is over,” Mersinger said. “At the same time, allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their 401(k) retirement accounts, the administration is expanding consumer choice and empowering individuals to responsibly build wealth using some of the best-performing assets of the past decade.” “We applaud this landmark action and whole-of-government approach to cement American leadership in financial innovation and protect the freedom of individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy,” she added. Financial Access or Reputational Risk? Trump’s “debanking” order is largely seen as a win for financial access advocates, though critics have raised concerns over possible reputational risk issues. Meanwhile, crypto supporters view Trump’s 401(k) move as a step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets in the U.S. Trump has long campaigned on transforming U.S. financial policy, especially regarding blockchain technology . For example, He recently appointed businessman Paul Atkins to lead the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to establish a crypto-friendly regulatory agenda. Just last month, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to explore how cryptocurrencies could factor into mortgage risk assessments. Trump’s latest executive actions mark another step in his broader push to reshape the U.S. financial system.
Sidekick
K$0.2151-2.22%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.244+0.81%
Movement
MOVE$0.136-0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022881+2.67%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/08 05:40
Union Jack Oil eyes Bitcoin as a backdoor to unlock West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil eyes Bitcoin as a backdoor to unlock West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil is betting that converting gas into Bitcoin hashrate could generate early cash flow from its West Newton field, where 200 billion cubic feet of gas remains untapped due to bureaucratic delays. In an operations update issued August…
FLOW
FLOW$0.3871-0.43%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/08 04:26
Capital starts rotating from BTC and ETH, here’s the crypto that could go parabolic next

Capital starts rotating from BTC and ETH, here’s the crypto that could go parabolic next

As Bitcoin dominance dips, altcoin buzz rises, and Little Pepe may be this cycle’s breakout star. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$117,799.1-0.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006952-2.90%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038--%
MAY
MAY$0.05018-2.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,482.31-2.61%
Sdílet
Crypto.news2025/08/08 04:02
SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton Issues Statement On Roman Storm Conviction

SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton Issues Statement On Roman Storm Conviction

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair and acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, issued a statement following the conviction of Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm on Tuesday. Jay Clayton Speaks Out On Tornado Cash Verdict In the August 6 statement, Clayton vowed that SDNY is “committed to holding accountable” people who “exploit emerging technologies to commit crime.” Founder of Tornado Cash convicted. “The speed, efficiency, and functionality of stablecoins and other digital assets offer great promise, but that promise cannot be an excuse for criminality,” said USA Jay Clayton. https://t.co/NbA3B7SVDI — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) August 6, 2025 “Roman Storm and Tornado Cash provided a service for North Korean hackers and other criminals to move and hide more than $1 billion of dirty money,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “The speed, efficiency, and functionality of stablecoins and other digital assets offer great promise, but that promise cannot be an excuse for criminality,” he added. “Criminals who use new technology to commit age-old crimes, including hiding dirty money, undermine the public trust, and unfairly cast a shadow on the many innovators who operate lawfully.” Roman Storm’s Sentencing Date Has Yet To Be Set Clayton’s statement comes shortly after Storm was convicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations, resulting in a partial mistrial. Storm is currently facing five years in federal prison for the money transmitting charge, though his sentencing date has yet to be set. Storm and his fellow Tornado Cash co-founder, Roman Semenov, were indicted in August 2023 on criminal charges tied to the crypto mixer, sparking debate over whether the technology was simply a privacy tool or something more nefarious. Storm rallied support from crypto privacy advocates in the lead-up to his trial, calling his legal battle one of “fairness, open-source, and freedom.” According to the Free Roman Storm website , contributions to Storm’s defense have exceeded $4.7 million, nearly reaching his $5 million goal.
Threshold
T$0.01656-0.54%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+7.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.136-0.07%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01396-0.14%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/08 03:59

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly