2025-08-16 Saturday

Novinky ze světa kryptoměn

Dopřejte si nejžhavější novinky ze světa kryptoměn a informace z trhu
Solana ETFs Face SEC Delay, Decision Postponed to October

Solana ETFs Face SEC Delay, Decision Postponed to October

The US regulator has extended its review period for two Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filings to October 16, 2025. The SEC said that the extension allows “sufficient time to consider” Solana ETF proposals from Bitwise and 21Shares, which were originally due on August 17. “The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider,” the Thursday filing read. The maximum 60-day extension authority will be the final deadline for approval or denial. Further, the agency has also delayed proposals from Canary Funds and Marinade Finance, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted. “Suspect we won’t see too many more of these,” he wrote on X. “We’re expecting standard spot Solana ETFs to be approved by mid-October at the latest.” And @CanaryFunds & @MarinadeFinance Solana ETF filing also delayed pic.twitter.com/bzvNGZIzQc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 14, 2025 Solana ETFs Approval Likely in October? Despite the SEC’s delay on altcoin ETF decisions, Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, is optimistic that a broad array of crypto ETFs will hit markets soon. Speaking to CNBC , he explained how regulatory tailwinds and record inflows into Bitcoin and Ether funds are driving altcoin momentum. He said that the new rules would trigger a flood of product launches in the coming months. Andrejs Balans, Risk Manager at YouHodler, told Cryptonews that aside from Bitcoin and Ethereum, projects like Solana and Polkadot have attracted institutional interest, but are still considered experimental. “Only a few of these are likely to survive long enough to gain serious attention from major capital allocators.” SOL Surged Past $200, Indicates Strong Uptrend Solana price rose to $209 on Thursday, amid soaring discussions over the potential Solana ETF launch in the US. Per CoinMarketCap , the 24-hour low and high are $195.26 and $209.67, respectively. CoinGlass data noted massive buying in the derivatives market. Open interest (OI) has increased near its recent record of $12, which indicates that traders are positioning for the continuation of this uptrend. Additionally, crypto liquidations in the past 24 hours have surged to $800 million, including $50 million worth of SOL long positions.
NEAR
NEAR$2.738-1.08%
Threshold
T$0.01656-0.54%
Solana
SOL$187.8-3.18%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0023572-2.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+7.59%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/15 12:17
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 15, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps on Hot US PPI, XRP Drops 6%, ETH Tests $4.5K

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 15, 2025 – Crypto Market Slumps on Hot US PPI, XRP Drops 6%, ETH Tests $4.5K

The crypto market saw broad declines over the past 24 hours after US July PPI data came in hotter than expected, dampening hopes for a September rate cut. Meme tokens led the sell-off with an 8.62% drop, as PEPE, SPX6900, and Fartcoin plunged over 10% each. Ethereum fell 2.43%, briefly slipping under $4,500 before rebounding, while Bitcoin dropped 3.85% to below $119,000. XRP is also trading at $3.12, down 6.4% in the past 24 hours. Losses extended across sectors, though SKALE surged nearly 48% in a rare upside move. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Movement
MOVE$0.136-0.07%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05472+0.21%
XRP
XRP$3.0909-0.08%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.96244-4.10%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009488+0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,480.2-2.66%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/15 12:01
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $640 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $640 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$640 million yesterday (August 14, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
LayerNet
NET$0.000128-6.20%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/15 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $231 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $231 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 14, Eastern Time) was US$231 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
LayerNet
NET$0.000128-6.20%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/15 11:58
Ronin will upgrade from a sidechain to Ethereum L2, and is expected to be completed in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

Ronin will upgrade from a sidechain to Ethereum L2, and is expected to be completed in Q1 or Q2 of next year.

PANews reported on August 15th that Ronin announced on Twitter that it will upgrade from an Ethereum sidechain to Ethereum L2. Ronin, a gaming-centric public chain, was established four years
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06342+217.10%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/15 11:49
Bessent Clarifies US Bitcoin Plans, Says Treasury Buys Will Be Budget Neutral

Bessent Clarifies US Bitcoin Plans, Says Treasury Buys Will Be Budget Neutral

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has walked back earlier remarks that the US would not acquire BTC for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a shift that has left the policy direction murky. Speaking on Fox News on Thursday, Bessent told anchor Maria Bartiromo that while Washington intends to develop a reserve “to get into the 21st century,” it will not be buying coins outright. Instead, the government plans to use confiscated Bitcoin and stop liquidating those holdings. “We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up,” he said. “We’re going to stop selling that.” He estimated the value of the current reserve at between $15b-$20b US dollars. Bessent Moves To Reassure On Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Approach Later in the day, Bessent appeared to soften his stance. In an X post , he said Bitcoin forfeited to the federal government will serve as the foundation of the reserve established under President Donald Trump’s March executive order. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 He added that the Treasury is “committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world.’” The remarks contrasted with his earlier categorical dismissal of Bitcoin purchases, sparking confusion among market observers and political critics. The Trump administration has shifted positions on crypto policy before. On the campaign trail, Trump spoke of a dedicated Bitcoin stockpile. The initiative later expanded to include other tokens such as Ethereum, Solana, XRP and Cardano. Ultimately, his executive orders created two separate pools, a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a broader digital asset stockpile that holds other cryptocurrencies. . @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way. We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR. America needs the BITCOIN Act. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 Bitcoin Hits $124k Before Reversing On Inflation Fears The clarification came on the same day Bitcoin surged to a record high above $124,000 before quickly reversing. The milestone showed how sentiment around policy can move in step with broader financial conditions. Doug Colkitt, a founding contributor at Fogo Chain, said the new peak showed “how much momentum and liquidity were building in risk assets ahead of the PPI print.” But he warned the reversal shows that “even the strongest crypto rallies remain tethered to macro forces, especially when inflation surprises force investors to rethink rate-cut timelines.” For Bessent, the balancing act is clear. He must show the administration is serious about building a Bitcoin reserve without rattling financial markets or opening the government to accusations of reckless spending. His repeated clarifications reflect the political sensitivity of the issue. They also show how deeply the Trump administration has tied its crypto stance to a broader economic message of sovereignty and modernization.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15103+0.80%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03112-5.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.244+0.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,777.1-0.72%
GET
GET$0.012064-2.48%
Sdílet
CryptoNews2025/08/15 11:47
More Than $1 Billion in Leveraged Bets Wiped out; Whale Trader Loses $83M in ETH Liquidation

More Than $1 Billion in Leveraged Bets Wiped out; Whale Trader Loses $83M in ETH Liquidation

The crypto market’s sharp decline on Aug. 14 resulted in over $1 billion in liquidations within 24 hours. Inflation Fears Fuel Market Crash The crypto market’s unexpected descent shortly after reaching yet another milestone saw more than $1 billion in short and long bets being wiped out in just 24 hours. According to Coinglass data […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+7.59%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00659-1.93%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.001522--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,480.2-2.66%
Sdílet
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/15 11:45
A whale sold 9,109.6 ETH, nearly doubling its profit to $19.64 million.

A whale sold 9,109.6 ETH, nearly doubling its profit to $19.64 million.

PANews reported on August 15th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who bought ETH at $1,802 in early May took profits and liquidated all 9,109.6 ETH in
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/15 11:27
Hyperliquid: 24-hour trading volume reaches $29 billion, a new record high

Hyperliquid: 24-hour trading volume reaches $29 billion, a new record high

PANews reported on August 15 that the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid tweeted that its 24-hour trading volume reached US$29 billion and its fee income reached US$7.7 million, setting a record high.
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/15 11:21
Hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH, locking in $9.75 million in profits

Hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH, locking in $9.75 million in profits

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker "0x17E0" panic-sold 4,958 ETH (worth US$22.13 million) at a price of US$4,463 during the market drop 5 hours
Ethereum
ETH$4,480.2-2.66%
Sdílet
PANews2025/08/15 11:04

Zprávy, co právě letí

Další

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly