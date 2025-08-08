2025-08-16 Saturday

Story Foundation and Hangzhou Cultural Exchange Center jointly launched the first RWA compliance project in the cultural communication field in mainland China

PANews reported on August 8th that Story Foundation has partnered with the Hangzhou Cultural Property Exchange and Starbase to officially launch China's first advertising-related RWA compliance project, creating a new
PANews2025/08/08 10:14
pSTAKE Foundation Launches $50 Million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund, Applications Now Open

PANews reported on August 8th that the pSTAKE Foundation announced, according to its official blog, that its $50 million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund is now open for applications. The program aims
pSTAKE Finance
Sleepless AI
FUND
OpenGPU
Nowchain
PANews2025/08/08 10:06
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 8, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????8/8 Update: Musk forwarded the Bitcoin wizard animation emoticon package Pump launches Glass
pump.fun
Sleepless AI
Memecoin
MEMES
PANews2025/08/08 10:06
Ethereum Foundation to donate another $500,000 to Roman Storm’s legal defense

PANews reported on August 8th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, announced in a post on X that the foundation will donate an additional $500,000 to support
Storm Trade
PANews2025/08/08 10:02
1-hour withdrawal, Vitalik's L2 strategy shift

After thinking about Vitalik Buterin’s latest statement about L2 fast withdrawals, I found it quite interesting. Simply put: He believes that achieving fast withdrawals within 1 hour is more important
Moonveil
PANews2025/08/08 10:00
A high-win ETH band whale has begun to take profits, setting a sell order for 5,000 WETH and selling 4,000.

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the four ETH band operations since June 20 have maintained a 100% winning rate - the whale 0x54d...e6029
Orderly Network
Juneo Supernet
Ethereum
WINK
PANews2025/08/08 09:53
Paradigm, Multicoin, Galaxy and other crypto institutions jointly support the Senate's crypto legislation draft

PANews reported on August 8th that Dan Robinson, General Partner and Head of Research at Paradigm, announced on the X platform that this week his team, along with Multicoin Capital,
PANews2025/08/08 09:49
CleanSpark's BTC reserves exceeded $1 billion in Q3, with revenue increasing 91% year-on-year.

PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025 (ending June 30th). Revenue surged 91% year-over-year to
Bitcoin
Juneo Supernet
Blockstreet
PANews2025/08/08 09:39
Core Scientific's largest shareholder plans to vote against CoreWeave's takeover bid

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, Two Seas Capital, the largest active shareholder (6.5% stake) in Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, announced it would vote against a
CreatorBid
Core DAO
PANews2025/08/08 09:28
A whale sold $12.39 million worth of SOL yesterday and bought HYPE and ETH

PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, yesterday, a whale deposited 70,558 SOL (worth US$12.39 million) into HyperLiquid and sold them, and instead bought: 130,737 HYPE,
Solana
Hyperliquid
Ethereum
PANews2025/08/08 09:16

