Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 7, Eastern Time) was US$281 million.
NET
$0.000128
-6.20%
PANews
2025/08/08 12:03
A trader sold another 1,451 ETH to obtain 5.53 million USDC and deposited it in Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation.
According to PANews on August 8th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 sold another 1,451 ETH in the past 18 hours, obtaining 5.53 million USDC, which he deposited into Hyperliquid
USDC
$0.9993
+0.01%
ETH
$4,480.21
-2.66%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:53
Block Inc.'s second-quarter gross profit was $2.54 billion, a 14% year-on-year increase.
PANews reported on August 8th that Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. disclosed its latest quarterly financial report on Thursday, showing gross profit of $2.54 billion in the second quarter of this
SECOND
$0.0000091
+19.73%
BLOCK
$0.1709
-6.86%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:46
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, S&P Global has assigned USDS issuer Sky Protocol a "B-" credit rating, marking the agency's first credit rating for a
B
$0.52864
-3.65%
BLOCK
$0.1709
-6.86%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:37
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitored the rise in ETH, confirming that the last limit sell order of a whale, who had a 100% win rate
ORDER
$0.1344
-10.34%
ETH
$4,480.21
-2.66%
WIN
$0.00006171
+0.93%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:32
ResearchHub Foundation proposes to introduce RSC token destruction mechanism
PANews reported on August 8th that the ResearchHub Foundation, the DeSci project, announced on the X platform that a new governance proposal (RIP-23) will introduce a burn mechanism for RSC
TOKEN
$0.01534
-2.04%
DESCI
$0.0004026
+41.51%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:28
Animoca Brands and Standard Chartered Bank jointly established Anchorpoint to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin issuance license
PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands has officially established a joint venture in Hong Kong, Anchorpoint Financial Limited, with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Hong Kong Telecom
BANK
$0.06617
+14.71%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:15
The crypto market rose sharply, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by over 9%, and ETH breaking through $3,900.
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market saw significant gains, with gains generally ranging from 2% to 9%. Trump signed an
TRUMP
$9.238
+0.75%
GAINS
$0.02719
-3.82%
ROSE
$0.02796
+1.12%
ETH
$4,480.21
-2.66%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:10
Base announced the launch of a creator content trading and profit sharing mechanism in the Base app
PANews reported on August 8th that Base announced on the X platform that creators on the Base app can earn income when users engage with their content. Every time a
APP
$0.003195
+5.06%
PANews
2025/08/08 11:08
Alliance Resource Partners increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in Q2, bringing its total holdings to 541.39.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to NLNico, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), a coal mining company listed on the Nasdaq, increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in the second
BTC
$117,777.09
-0.72%
SECOND
$0.0000091
+19.73%
PANews
2025/08/08 10:45
