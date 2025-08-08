2025-08-16 Saturday

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates The XRP price surged 11% after its legal battle with the SEC ended, Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens
Insidebitcoins2025/08/08 16:55
Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto

On August 6, 2025, a federal jury issued a mixed verdict in the case brought against Roman Storm, co‑founder of Tornado Cash. Jurors deadlocked on the most serious allegations—conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate sanctions—and returned a conviction only on a lesser charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 16:30
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million

According to PANews on August 8, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews2025/08/08 16:29
Trump signs executive order allowing US pension funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, potentially ushering in a major shift in the nearly $9 trillion market

Compiled by: Felix, PANews US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (August 7) allowing Americans to invest their 401(k) retirement savings in other alternative assets such as
PANews2025/08/08 16:19
MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)

PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited
PANews2025/08/08 16:13
MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)

PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited
PANews2025/08/08 16:13
VanEck: Deflationary Mechanisms May Help Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin in Value Storage

Source: Cryptoslate Compiled by: Blockchain Knight Analysts at VanEck say Ethereum is steadily becoming a stronger rival to Bitcoin in the race for store-of-value dominance. The driving force behind this
PANews2025/08/08 16:00
Crypto scam group GreedyBear steals over $1m using fake extensions and malware

A group of cryptocurrency threat actors dubbed “GreedyBear” has stolen over $1 million in what researchers describe as an industrial-scale campaign spanning malicious browser extensions, malware, and scam websites. GreedyBear has “redefined industrial-scale crypto theft,” according to Koi Security researcher…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 15:59
Sygnum announces SUI custody, trading, staking and other services for institutional users

PANews reported on August 8 that digital asset bank Sygnum announced that it will provide custody, trading and lending solutions for SUI, further expanding the access of professional and institutional
PANews2025/08/08 15:58
SBI denies filing Bitcoin-XRP dual ETF application

PANews reported on August 8 that a representative of SBI Holdings clarified to Cointelegraph that the company has not yet submitted any ETF application related to crypto assets. Earlier media
PANews2025/08/08 15:51

