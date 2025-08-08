Burza MEXC
XRP Surges 11% As Ripple, SEC Drop Appeals, Ending Landmark Legal Fight
The XRP price surged almost 12% after Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission ended their years-long legal battle, jointly dismissing appeals in a case that has loomed large
XRP
$3.0892
-0.04%
FIGHT
$0.0005443
-5.78%
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/08 18:24
Hands-on with underwear and ETH: what Vitalik’s laundry routine can teach us about stacking wealth
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin reveals that, despite his immense crypto fortune, he still chooses to wash his own underwear by hand—a personal detail that offers insight into his unconventional approach to both wealth and daily life. When Ethereum (ETH) co-founder…
LIFE
$0.000051
+13.58%
ETH
$4,480.69
-2.50%
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 18:21
PeckShield: CrediX's official X account has been deactivated.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to a warning from PeckShield, the official X account (@CrediX_fi) of the money market protocol CrediX has been cancelled. Previously, CrediX suffered a
PANews
2025/08/08 17:56
7 charts reveal the current state of DeFi: Fluid leads the DEX war, and USDe rewrites the stablecoin landscape
By The DeFi Investor Compiled by Tim, PANews 2025 to date has been a very friendly year for DeFi. Our regulatory environment has shifted from a hostile stance under Gary
FLUID
$7.3667
-1.84%
USDE
$1.0006
+0.02%
DEFI
$0.001736
-5.70%
PANews
2025/08/08 17:50
El Salvador Plans to Establish World's First Bitcoin Bank
PANews reported on August 8 that according to information released by the Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) on the X platform, El Salvador will launch "Bitcoin Banks", marking that it may become
EL
$0.00505
-0.51%
MAY
$0.05018
-2.12%
BANK
$0.06608
+14.70%
PANews
2025/08/08 17:43
Huaxing Capital responds to Bao Fan's comments: He resigned from all positions in February 2024
PANews reported on August 8th that Huaxing Capital stated that Mr. Bao Fan officially resigned from his positions as Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and all related positions
PANews
2025/08/08 17:40
Why are investors turning to Quid Miner? Here’s what’s driving ETH, XRP holders to join
As Ethereum nears $4k and XRP gains institutional ground, UK-based Quid Miner is opening mobile cloud mining to the masses. #partnercontent
MOBILE
$0.0003511
-1.51%
XRP
$3.0892
-0.04%
CLOUD
$0.08192
-5.76%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
GAINS
$0.02719
-3.82%
ETH
$4,480.69
-2.50%
WHY
$0.00000003359
+8.98%
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 17:38
UAE Establishes Unified Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets Through SCA and VARA Agreement
In a significant development for the local crypto sector, the United Arab Emirates has established a unified regulatory framework through an agreement between the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). According to local media, this partnership aims to streamline licensing and oversight for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) across […]
VARA
$0.004362
+0.48%
VIRTUAL
$1.1937
-1.01%
SCA
$0.1069
+0.84%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 17:30
Why is China's ban so persistent? A 10-year look back at the evolution of fake news in the crypto market
Author: David, TechFlow The crypto market has its own “crying wolf” story. On August 3, First Squawk, a well-known foreign financial news platform, released a message on social media: "China
WELL
$0.0001303
-0.76%
WOLF
$0.000002156
-2.08%
WHY
$0.00000003359
+8.98%
BAN
$0.06438
-4.29%
PANews
2025/08/08 17:00
MyStonks Completes U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) Registration, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Securities Compliance
On August 8, 2025, MyStonks announced the completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing the legal right to issue security tokens to accredited investors in the United
U
$0.02656
-1.08%
STO
$0.09428
+1.86%
TOKEN
$0.01532
-2.04%
ERA
$0.9387
+1.74%
PANews
2025/08/08 17:00
