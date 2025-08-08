Burza MEXC
Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership
Incrypted Cryptomedia has partnered with the team of Runner Bot, an analytics tool on the Solana network. Incrypted Plus subscribers can already test its features completely free of charge. Runner Bot offers traders many benefits, including: Runner Bot is a tool aimed at simplifying trading decisions. It allows you to automate and systematize the collection […] Сообщение Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/08 19:45
Vitalik: Visa's original intention was similar to the DAO concept, and it is now considered a centralized institution
PANews reported on August 8th that Vitalik Buterin noted in a post that Visa was originally founded on the principle of decentralization, with its original intentions highly similar to modern
PANews
2025/08/08 19:42
Jinyong Investment disclosed that it currently holds 527.2 Ethereum, with an average cost of $3,714.91.
PANews reported on August 8 that Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) announced that as of the date of this announcement, the group held 527.2048 Ethereum, with a total cost of approximately US$1.9585
PANews
2025/08/08 19:37
Original dogwifhat knitted hat from meme sold for nearly $800k in online auction
Founder of the trading platform BAGS, Finn, acquires the original dogwifhat cap, worn by viral dog Achi, from an online auction hosted on Ord City. The hat was sold at a price of $793,409. On August 8, the original knitted…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 19:35
Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle
Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 19:30
Oride completes the first phase of RWA issuance
PANews reported on August 8th that Oride announced the successful completion of its first issuance of hashrate RWA (Real World Asset), representing tens of millions of RMB. This issuance will
PANews
2025/08/08 19:18
Bitcoin.com Casino’s Weekly 1 BTC Tournament Has Already Paid Out 10 BTC – And It’s Just Getting Bigger
As of August 4th, Bitcoin.com Casino has already given away a staggering 10 Bitcoin through its flagship 1 BTC Weekly Tournament – all paid out with no strings attached. Since launching earlier this summer, the tournament has quickly become a fan favorite among crypto casino players. Every week, a fresh 1 BTC prize pool is […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 19:00
The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi
Authors: 0xjacobzhao and ChatGPT 4o In the current crypto industry, stablecoin payments and DeFi applications are among the few sectors with proven real demand and long-term value . Meanwhile, the
PANews
2025/08/08 19:00
BitcoinFi Booms: $7.39B in BTC Locked as Staking Takes Center Stage
Staking has become a central component of BitcoinFi, with over 68,500 bitcoins locked, amounting to a total value locked (TVL) of $7.39 billion. Three protocols—Babylon, Solv, and Lombard—dominate the market, controlling about 85% of the TVL. Staking Dominance and Market Concentration Staking has emerged as the “core engine of BitcoinFi,” locking up more than 68,500 […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 18:30
Canaan Technology produced 89 Bitcoins in July, and held 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of the month.
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to PRNewswire, Canaan Inc. disclosed that it produced 89 Bitcoins in July, bringing its total holdings to 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of
PANews
2025/08/08 18:24
