XRP transactions hit new high as GMO miner offers daily earnings opportunity

Amid XRP Ledger’s transaction surge to over 1.5m daily, GMO Miner is tapping the momentum with secure, sustainable cloud mining services designed for global investors. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/08 21:09
Monero breaks down as oversold conditions set stage for potential reversal

Monero has broken beneath the value area low of its long-standing trading range, confirming sustained bearish momentum. However, deeply oversold conditions now open the door to a potential bounce or reversal. Monero (XMR) has seen a strong continuation of its…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 21:07
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The first ETF with a 2x long position in Galaxy, GLXU, officially begins trading today

PANews reported on August 8 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that the first 2x long Galaxy ETF (GLXU) officially began trading today.
PANews2025/08/08 21:02
Streamex Unleashes Gold-Tokenization Strategy Poised to Shake Global Markets and Redefine NASDAQ

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. New York, USA, August 8th, 2025, Chainwire. Streamex Exchange Corporation, a gold-tokenization platform integrating physical bullion into the digital economy, announced today its plan to integrate the stability of physical gold into the digital economy, introducing a regulated, blockchain-based asset designed to be programmable, liquid, and […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 21:00
Hong Kong's OTC regulation evolves three times: from "coin shops" to full regulation

Author: BlockSec In May 2025, the Hong Kong police smashed a virtual asset money laundering group worth US$15 million (approximately HK$117 million). The gang mainly split and transferred funds through
PANews2025/08/08 21:00
H100 Group AB to be included in the MSCI Global Micro-Cap Index

PANews reported on August 8 that according to an H100 announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group AB (stock code: $H100, $GS9) will be included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International
PANews2025/08/08 20:58
Exclusively Designed for XRP Holders: New XRP Cloud Mining App Launches, Unlocking a New Era of One-Tap Asset Growth

Global smart cloud mining platform Topnotch Crypto has officially launched a mobile mining app designed specifically for XRP users. No hardware or technical skills required – users can now use their smartphones to turn their XRP into daily automated earnings, unlocking a convenient and secure way to grow their digital assets. Breaking Technological Barriers: A New Era for XRP Mining Since XRP doesn’t support traditional mining methods, it has long been considered an “untouchable asset.” Topnotch Crypto targets this market gap by launching the world’s first XRP cloud mining app, completely eliminating the limitation of “just holding the coin.” A Game-Changing Tool that Turns Holding into Active Income This app not only lowers the entry barrier but also shifts users away from the “waiting for price increases” mindset, turning XRP into a daily visible cash flow source and truly making digital assets work for you. “We want every XRP holder to easily participate in the digital economy. This app was created with that goal in mind.” – CEO of Topnotch Crypto Key Highlights: Breaking technological barriers, for the first time integrating XRP into the mining ecosystem Mobile-friendly, zero-tech barrier, participate anytime, anywhere AI-powered system scheduling the world’s optimal mining power nodes to ensure efficient returns Daily automatic settlement with real-time earnings Powered by green energy, promoting a low-carbon mining philosophy Supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, DOGE, ETH, USDT, XRP, and more Dual security mechanism with McAfee + Cloudflare Three Simple Steps: Turn Your Phone into an XRP “Cash Printer” Register and Claim Your Reward: Visit https://topnotchcrypto.com or download the app to register for free and instantly receive a $15 welcome bonus. Activate Your Exclusive Contract: XRP users can directly use their tokens to activate a specially designed mining contract . The system automatically locks in the USD value, eliminating the need for conversion or exchange rate losses, truly enabling “holding coins equals participation.” This contract is optimized for the XRP ecosystem, balancing liquidity with stable returns, making it the ideal channel for holders to unlock asset value. Enjoy Your Earnings: The platform settles earnings daily, and once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw it to your wallet at any time, truly enabling “instant cash out.” About Topnotch Crypto Founded in 2020, Topnotch Crypto holds a UK regulatory license and focuses on transforming the complex mining process into an accessible “cloud service” for everyone. As of 2025, the platform has users in over 150 countries, with a total user base exceeding 8 million, making it a leading provider of green, intelligent mining solutions in the industry. For more information, please visit our official website or download the mobile app . Official email: info@topnotchcrypto.com
CryptoNews2025/08/08 20:55
BOB raises $21m to accelerate hybrid Bitcoin DeFi platform development

BOB, a Bitcoin DeFi project, has raised $21m through multiple funding rounds to advance its hybrid blockchain that combines Bitcoin’s security with Ethereum’s DeFi capabilities. In a press release shared with crypto.news, BOB, a self-proclaimed “Gateway to Bitcoin DeFi“, announced…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 20:42
Trump Executive Order Opens $8.7 Trillion 401(k) Pension Market To Crypto

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order that will open the $8.7 trillion 401(k) retirement fund market to crypto and other alternative assets. Signed yesterday, the order
Insidebitcoins2025/08/08 20:41
Find Mining: AI-Powered XRP Cloud Mining Booms After Trump’s Crypto Boost

Los Angeles, California — U.S. President Donald Trump officially signed the GENIUS Act, signaling a new era of regulation and innovation for the cryptocurrency market. This landmark legislation not only establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins but also sends a strong signal that the U.S. government is actively embracing digital currencies and related technologies. At the signing ceremony, President Trump hailed blockchain and cryptography as an “exciting new frontier”, injecting unprecedented confidence and momentum into the industry. The introduction of the “Stablecoin Act” policy not only eliminated the concerns of many institutional investors about the compliance of digital currencies but also injected a large amount of new capital and vitality into the crypto market. XRP Cloud Mining is Experiencing a Boom, With AI Technology Becoming a Key Driver. With favorable policies, digital assets like XRP have become increasingly popular in the market. Find Mining, an artificial intelligence-based XRP cloud mining platform , has seen particularly rapid growth. This platform utilizes AI algorithms to dynamically allocate computing resources and optimize mining efficiency, attracting a large number of investors and crypto enthusiasts. The main advantages of Find Mining include: AI-driven computing power optimization model: Automatically identifies peak mining periods and optimal timings to improve output efficiency; User-friendly cloud operating system: No professional knowledge is required to participate in mining, with low barriers to entry and a good experience; Decentralized profit distribution mechanism: ensuring transparency, security and protection of mining profits; Green Energy Cooperation Mechanism: Prioritize the procurement of renewable energy and promote sustainable mining. Security and transparency: key to earning global user trust According to Find Mining’s latest annual report, the platform demonstrates robust performance in terms of asset reserves and operational transparency: Strategic reserve assets include: 70 million XRP 395 Bitcoins (BTC) Total liquid assets exceed US$830 million, providing strong support for the stable operation of the platform; With over 9.4 million registered users in 175 countries and regions; With 135 green energy mining facilities around the world, we are committed to low-carbon and environmentally friendly operations; The platform continues to ensure the security of user assets through multiple encryption algorithms, cold wallet storage and regular audits. Find Mining adheres to the core principles of openness, transparency and compliance. All mining activities and capital flows can be traced on the chain, and users can view revenue records and computing power distribution at any time. The Future Blueprint for Digital Finance in the United States The introduction of the Stablecoin Act not only represents the maturity of digital currency regulation but also demonstrates the United States’s position that digital assets are a strategic emerging technology. At the signing ceremony, President Trump stated, “Digital currencies will reshape the future of finance, and the United States will be the leader of this revolution.” Find Mining CEO Aydin Ibrahim said in an interview: “We very much welcome the positive policy environment President Trump has brought to the entire industry. The passage of the Stablecoin Act not only boosts investor confidence, but also allows teams like us committed to technological innovation to see broader development space. By combining AI and blockchain, we are working hard to create a more efficient and intelligent cloud mining experience for users, allowing everyone to participate in the future of digital finance.” How to Start Cloud Mining with Find Mining? For users who want to participate in XRP cloud mining, Find Mining provides a simple and convenient way to get started: Register an account: Register an account with one click and receive a $15 registration bonus Choose a mining plan: Choose a suitable cloud mining package based on your budget and goals; Launch AI Cloud Mining: The platform will automatically allocate computing power, run in real time, and generate XRP; Real-time profit distribution: Profits can be viewed daily, and withdrawals or reinvestments are supported at any time. The platform also provides exclusive discounts for new users, invitation rewards and 24/7 technical support services, further lowering the threshold for user participation. Industry analysts believe that as the legal framework gradually takes shape, more cryptocurrency-related AI applications, Web3 platforms, and metaverse projects will experience explosive growth. Find Mining epitomizes this new era – combining the power of AI and blockchain to propel the crypto world toward a more intelligent, efficient, and democratic future. Official website: https://findmining.com Download the app: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app
CryptoNews2025/08/08 20:39

