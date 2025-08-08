Burza MEXC
Nansen brings Metis Andromeda’s onchain activity into clear view
Nansen just flipped the lights on inside Ethereum’s most opaque scaling playground. By integrating Metis Andromeda, its AI-driven analytics are exposing the smart money flows, hidden dApp traction, and whale movements that Layer-2 users have been guessing at for years.…
METIS
$17,19
+0,46%
AI
$0,1233
-0,24%
SMART
$0,008223
-3,20%
LAYER
$0,6014
-1,74%
CLEAR
$0,02714
+2,84%
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 23:14
A whale purchased 1,390 WETH and deposited it into Aave. It then borrowed 52.83 WBTC and exchanged them for 1,539 WETH.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Lookonchain, as ETH broke through $4,000, the whale address 0xaf6c purchased 1,390 WETH (about $5,560,000) at $4,000, and then deposited the batch
AAVE
$301,22
-3,50%
ETH
$4 480,68
-2,50%
WBTC
$117 799,73
-0,62%
PANews
2025/08/08 22:32
US and Russia reportedly plan to reach Ukraine deal
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Jinshi, the United States and Russia expressed plans to reach an agreement on Ukraine.
PANews
2025/08/08 22:09
Is China backing out of its stablecoin push? Regulators reportedly move to cool market frenzy
Chinese regulators are reportedly clamping down on the growing hype around stablecoins, ordering firms to stop promotions around the subject. According to an August 8 Bloomberg report, financial regulators in China have instructed companies to cancel seminars and halt all…
STOP
$0,15106
+0,63%
HYPE
$48
+2,14%
MOVE
$0,1362
+0,07%
PUSH
$0,0395
-0,35%
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 21:41
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC and Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 43,329 ETH.
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 8th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC (approximately $256 million) in a single day , with iShares (
BTC
$117 775,58
-0,68%
ETH
$4 480,68
-2,50%
NET
$0,000128
-6,20%
PANews
2025/08/08 21:34
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and gold stocks generally rose
PANews reported on August 8th that at the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 rose 0.29%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.36%. Influenced by
U
$0,02656
-1,08%
GOLD
$0,00000000000022
-29,03%
ROSE
$0,02799
+1,30%
MAJOR
$0,16246
-2,83%
PANews
2025/08/08 21:32
Elon Musk announces that Grok, the AI chatbot for X platform, will introduce advertising
PANews reported on August 8th that according to foreign media reports, Elon Musk announced during a livestream that the X platform (formerly Twitter) plans to introduce advertising within the responses
GROK
$0,001839
-3,31%
ELON
$0,0000001138
-2,81%
AI
$0,1233
-0,24%
PANews
2025/08/08 21:27
Two Seas Capital moves to block $9B sale of AI compute firm Core Scientific
After pivoting from Bitcoin mining to AI, Core Scientific announced a $9 billion sale to CoreWeave.
CORE
$0,4921
-0,16%
AI
$0,1233
-0,24%
BLOCK
$0,1702
-6,99%
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 21:17
Solana's SPAC IPO plan, led by Joe McCann, is terminated
PANews reported on August 8th that Blockworks reported that the planned public offering (IPO) of Solana, a digital asset treasury company led by Joe McCann, through a SPAC has been
JOE
$0,1572
+0,51%
PANews
2025/08/08 21:17
Dogwifhat's original pink beanie sells for around $800,000
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the original pink beanie belonging to the terrier Achi, known as Dogwifhat (WIF), was auctioned on the Ord City platform
CITY
$1,2206
+9,51%
ORD
$0,00000000001454
-42,86%
BLOCK
$0,1702
-6,99%
WIF
$0,879
-5,88%
PANews
2025/08/08 21:13
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly