DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

PANews
2024/07/29 14:18
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.99+2.10%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001638+0.18%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3584+0.53%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01892-3.71%
Neiro
NEIRO$0.000898-5.34%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2341+3.77%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008893+0.70%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Dogs are undoubtedly the leading narrative of MEME culture, and the deceased Shiba Inu internet celebrity Kabosu is the prototype of MEMECOIN's ancestor DOGE. Recently, Kabosu's owner announced that he had adopted a rescue dog named "neiro" and quickly became a hot MEME hype target. Under the general decline of many MEME coins, multiple neiro coins with the same name have won hundreds of millions of dollars in daily trading volume, and "smart money" has made a lot of money. But this FOMO phenomenon has also caused "protests" from Kabosu's owner.

Similar to the tortuous experience of Kabosu, who was originally rescued and adopted and was on the verge of euthanasia, "neiro" is a rescue dog with only ten years of rescue history. According to Kabosu's owner @kabosumama's introduction on social media in the early morning of July 28, the name of this new family member means a happy beginning.

DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

With the huge traffic and popularity of Kabosu, the new favorite neiro naturally caused a huge response, including the appearance of the same-name MEME coin on Solana and Ethereum. According to DEX Screener data, the highest increase of "Neiro" on Solana reached 181912.8%, the highest increase of "NEIRO" was about 117324.2%, and the highest increase of "Neiro" on Ethereum was 75.9 times. And the MEME coin also received a lot of capital participation. In the past 24 hours, the total transaction volume of "Neiro" and "NEIRO" on Solana exceeded US$250 million, and the "Neiro" on Ethereum reached US$15.8 million. But in terms of market value performance, as of the time of writing, the market value of the earliest created "NEIRO" still reached US$23.4 million after the price fell.

DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

With high popularity, the developer made a lot of money. According to Lookonchain monitoring, when deploying Neiro on Solana, the developer spent 3 SOL (552 US dollars) to buy 97.5 million Neiros, and then sold 68 million Neiros at a price of 15,511 SOL (2.85 million US dollars) through multiple wallets, realizing a profit of 15,508 SOL (2.85 million US dollars). According to further analysis by Bubblemaps, Neiro developers have made a profit of 5.7 million US dollars, and still own 6% of the supply after purchasing through multiple addresses, but the developer denied it, saying "This is false information. Most of these addresses belong to friends of DEV. Dev currently holds about 1.6% of the supply and does not plan to sell it in the near future."

At the same time, smart money also reaped rich returns. For example, according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, a smart money made a profit of $1.93 million with only $80,000 through trading Neiro, with a return rate of up to 2397%. And this address is most likely not a rat warehouse, because it participated in many MEME transactions in a month with the idea of "buying lottery tickets", and the winning rate was only 31.25%.

But the hype surrounding neiro has also caused dissatisfaction from @kabosumama himself, "I've seen a lot of tokens related to Kabosu and Neiro. To be clear, I do not endorse any crypto project except $dog from Own The Doge (@ownthedoge). Because they own the original Doge photos and IP (which I gave them), and are committed to doing only good deeds, charity work, and Doge culture every day." The Kabosu owner emphasized in the tweet.

DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made

According to the official website, Own The Doge is the only DAO that has obtained the exclusive IP license for Kabosu. This licensing transaction took Own The Doge three years to complete, and during this period, it also cooperated with legal experts in the United States and Japan to negotiate the acquisition. Finally, in April this year, it announced the purchase of image copyrights related to the Dogecoin prototype Kabosu, but did not disclose the purchase price. In the past, Own The Doge has cooperated on multiple projects, including related NFTs, charity auctions, and movies. The organization has donated more than 2 million US dollars to charities that support dogs and children, and is currently the largest cryptocurrency donor to Save the Children.

This means that these Neiro-related MEME coins are at risk of infringement. Perhaps affected by this, Neiro’s official X account on the Solana chain has been frozen due to violations, and the Telegram group is no longer accessible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02776-5.38%
U
U$0.02656-1.08%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03123-5.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.242+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+7.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001926+0.46%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+9.85%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00492+0.81%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06566+228.30%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 06:45

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes

Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin rebound boosts market sentiment, altcoins recover significantly