In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 307 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews
2025/06/18 23:30
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0954+2.14%

PANews reported on June 18 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $307 million, of which $79.2013 million was for long orders and $228 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $68.1008 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $90.8723 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.205+1.66%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 10:49
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.3877+6.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04998+1.17%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001493+5.51%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.004712-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32

Trending News

More

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum