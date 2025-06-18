The first stablecoin stock Circle rose by more than 12%, and has risen by 440% since its listing PANews 2025/06/18 23:04

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the first stablecoin stock Circle (CRCL.N) rose by more than 12%, and has accumulated a 440% increase since its listing.