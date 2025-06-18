Trump: Iran has contacted us, but it's too late

PANews
2025/06/18 22:46
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,497+6,06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0954+2,14%

PANews June 18 news, according to Jinshi, US President Trump revealed today that Iran has contacted the United States. He said that Iran is facing many difficulties and Iran hopes to negotiate. They should have negotiated. But he also questioned, if Iran wants to negotiate, why didn't it before? Trump said that although Iran has taken the initiative to contact, it is too late, and there is a huge difference now compared to a week ago. Iran has no defense capabilities at all. Trump also said that his previous proposal for Iran to surrender unconditionally means that it can no longer tolerate it and his patience with Iran has run out. When talking about the possibility of launching an attack on Iran, he said that he might take action or not. When asked if he had issued an ultimatum to Iran, Trump said that he could say so. He reiterated that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Trump also said that he was in contact with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu every day. He had told Netanyahu to "keep going", but had not yet indicated to Israel that the United States would provide more assistance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,205+1,66%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 10:49
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,3877+6,79%
MAY
MAY$0,04998+1,17%
Beta Token
BETA$0,0001493+5,51%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0,004712-1,79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32

Trending News

More

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum