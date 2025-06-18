Why are Bitcoin and crypto prices down today?

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:38
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-1.89%

Geopolitical risks and macroeconomic uncertainty are creating a risk-averse environment, and Bitcoin and crypto could slide further.

Crypto markets have been under pressure over the past week, mainly due to global instability. On Wednesday, June 18, the overall crypto market dropped 1.06% to $3.25 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling to a daily low of $103,396, down 5% over the last seven days.

Altcoins led the decline, with Ethereum (ETH) reaching a daily low of $2,456 and posting a 10% drop over the same period. Escalating geopolitical tensions, along with concerns over macroeconomic policy, are weighing heavily on risk assets.

Over the past few days, crypto prices have largely reacted to Israel’s war with Iran, with signs of escalation fueling further declines. As of June 18, there were still no indications that the conflict could be resolved quickly. Also, signs of further escalation emerged as President Donald Trump refused to rule out direct military involvement.

Meanwhile, investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates, also set for June 18. According to Arthur Aziziov, Founder and Investor at B2 Ventures, this decision could offer some much-needed positive news for Bitcoin.

If Bitcoin drops, crypto markets will be hit hard

Aziziov notes that there have been very few positive developments globally. This has weighed on sentiment and risks pushing Bitcoin even lower, likely triggering a broader decline across stablecoins.

Key levels to watch, according to Aziziov, are $112,000 and $100,500, currently the most important resistance and support levels. Any move beyond these will likely trigger either a major rally or a collapse.

Indeed, as noted in this crypto.news analysis, there is a likelihood that Bitcoin could fall below $100,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.205+1.66%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 10:49
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.3877+6.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04998+1.17%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001493+5.51%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.004712-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32

Trending News

More

Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong's virtual asset OTC trading custody services are expected to be mainly supervised by the Securities and Futures Commission

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum