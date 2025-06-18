IDF says Iran has launched more than 400 ballistic missiles at Israel

2025/06/18 22:26
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military said that since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict on the 13th, Iran has launched more than 400 ballistic missiles and about 1,000 drones at Israel. The Israeli military said that more than 20 of the ballistic missiles launched by Iran fell into different towns in Israel, causing casualties and extensive damage. At present, 24 people have died in Israel. In addition, the Israeli military said that among the 1,000 drones, less than 200 reached the Israeli border and entered Israeli airspace. No drone caused actual attacks on Israel.

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Ming Pao, when the Hong Kong Treasury Department consulted the public on virtual asset over-the-counter (OTC) transactions last year, it proposed that
2025/07/07
Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
2025/05/02
Blockchain's promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
2025/06/20

